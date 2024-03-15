Oversized Yellow Box Junctions in London, Cardiff Lead to Unnecessary Fines, RAC Study Reveals

A recent study commissioned by the RAC has thrown the spotlight on an issue causing unnecessary fines for countless drivers in London and Cardiff. According to the research, nearly all yellow box junctions generating the highest number of fines are significantly larger than required, a situation that has led the RAC to call for updated governmental guidance on their use.

Study Findings and Implications

The study, carried out by engineer Sam Wright, evaluated the 100 yellow box junctions responsible for the most fines in 2019 within the two cities. Findings revealed that 98% of these junctions were excessively large, with the average box being 50% bigger than necessary for their intended purpose of preventing traffic blockages. This over-sizing has resulted in numerous drivers receiving fines for minor infractions, such as a car bumper slightly overhanging a box, despite not contributing to congestion. In Cardiff alone, one junction led to over 9,000 fines in 2019, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Local Authorities and Government Response

In response to the findings, Cardiff council defended the design of each junction box, stating they adhere to legal requirements and are tailored to specific traffic flow considerations. However, the RAC argues that the current guidance for yellow box junctions is unclear, leading to their call for a governmental review to prevent what they see as overzealous enforcement. The Department for Transport has acknowledged the concerns, confirming a review of the guidance around yellow boxes is underway. Meanwhile, the penalties for being caught in a yellow box junction vary significantly, with fines reaching up to £160 in London, depending on the managing authority.

Moving Forward: Calls for Change

The RAC's call for clearer guidelines on the use and design of yellow box junctions underscores a broader issue of fairness and clarity in traffic management enforcement. With roads being a devolved issue in Wales, the Welsh government, alongside the Department for Transport in England, faces increasing pressure to ensure that drivers are not unfairly penalized. As more councils gain powers to enforce yellow box violations, the need for responsible design and enforcement becomes ever more critical. The outcome of the government's review could lead to significant changes in how these traffic control measures are implemented across the UK.

As discussions continue, the debate over yellow box junctions serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in balancing traffic management with fair enforcement practices. The RAC's study not only highlights an area of concern but also invites a reevaluation of existing traffic control measures to ensure they serve their intended purpose without placing undue burden on drivers.