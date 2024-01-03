Outdated Insulation Standards Contribute to High Energy Bills in UK Homes

A shocking revelation emerged from a newly released study: the majority of homes in the United Kingdom are still insulated to standards dating back to the 1970s. This outdated insulation is a significant factor in the high energy bills plaguing residents due to poor heat retention. The study, scrutinized by Plumbworld, evaluated 21 million homes and found that a simple upgrade in insulation could lead to substantial savings in energy costs.

Unleashing the Potential of Better Insulation

Three key areas were identified as ripe for insulation improvements: lofts, cavity walls, and solid walls. By upgrading insulation in these areas, homeowners could potentially save up to £250, £285, and £390 annually, respectively. Despite the promise of these substantial cost reductions, only 37% of UK households have taken the step to improve their insulation. The reasons often cited include the initial financial outlay and the overwhelming variety of insulation options available.

Insulation Upgrades: A Smart Investment

Plumbworld is actively pushing homeowners to view the insulation upgrade not as an expense, but as a wise, forward-looking investment. The argument gains weight, especially considering the looming increase in the UK’s energy price cap. The spokesperson from Plumbworld underscored the importance of selecting the type of insulation upgrade based on the specific structure of the home. Professional consultation was strongly recommended to ensure the most effective choice is made.

Government Policies and Funding

The UK government has announced shifts in its net zero policies. Changes include halting the elevation of energy efficiency standards for the private rented sector and delaying the phase-out of fossil fuel heating in homes off the gas grid until 2035. Despite these alterations, other policies concerning home heating and decarbonisation remain untouched. The government has also earmarked £1.25bn for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, aimed at insulating or retrofitting up to 140,000 social homes. Additionally, a £500k project, co-funded by the SHDF, is set to insulate 25 properties in Burneside, Cumbria. This project will include external wall and roof insulation, new windows and doors, and a ventilation system to reduce energy consumption and the risk of condensation, damp, and mould formation.