‘Our Big Transport Conversation’: An Initiative Shaping the Future of York’s Transportation

With the clock fast ticking towards the conclusion of the ‘Our Big Transport Conversation’ public consultation, City of York Council is making a final plea for residents and businesses to voice their opinions. This significant initiative, which has been ongoing since 2010, is set to conclude on Sunday, 4 February at 11.59pm. With a new Local Transport Plan in sight, the council is keen on gaining insights into ten key policy areas aimed at enhancing the sustainability and reliability of the transport network for years to come.

Engaging Public Participation

Public participation has been a cornerstone of the ‘Our Big Transport Conversation’. The council has made concerted efforts to engage the public through a variety of channels. These include online proposals, local events, library resources, ward committee meetings, and mobile library visits. The robust response from residents and businesses has been encouraging, with outreach efforts yielding fruit at libraries, local events, and during presentations to the Youth Council, tourism, and business leaders.

Upcoming Public Events

To further engage stakeholders, more public events are planned for January. These events will target business and city leaders, accessibility groups, and schools. The aim is to ensure that every voice is heard, and every perspective is considered in planning for the future of transportation in York.

Call to Participate

Councillor Pete Kilbane has expressed his gratitude to all participants and has emphasized the critical role their feedback plays in shaping the future of transportation in York. He urges those who have not yet contributed to join the conversation before the closing date. The consultation details are available online, and participants can also send their feedback via email. The schedule of upcoming public events is updated regularly on the initiative’s website.

As part of the broader conversation, the council is also considering cuts to bus services to save £200,000 and improve reliability. The proposed changes include decreasing the frequency of several bus services and only subsidizing services with an average of at least 8 passengers per bus hour. The council is seeking feedback on these proposals, with some changes expected to be implemented as early as April 2024. The council is also working hand-in-hand with bus operators to improve bus use and cut traffic congestion.

