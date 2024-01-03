en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

‘Our Big Transport Conversation’: An Initiative Shaping the Future of York’s Transportation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
‘Our Big Transport Conversation’: An Initiative Shaping the Future of York’s Transportation

With the clock fast ticking towards the conclusion of the ‘Our Big Transport Conversation’ public consultation, City of York Council is making a final plea for residents and businesses to voice their opinions. This significant initiative, which has been ongoing since 2010, is set to conclude on Sunday, 4 February at 11.59pm. With a new Local Transport Plan in sight, the council is keen on gaining insights into ten key policy areas aimed at enhancing the sustainability and reliability of the transport network for years to come.

Engaging Public Participation

Public participation has been a cornerstone of the ‘Our Big Transport Conversation’. The council has made concerted efforts to engage the public through a variety of channels. These include online proposals, local events, library resources, ward committee meetings, and mobile library visits. The robust response from residents and businesses has been encouraging, with outreach efforts yielding fruit at libraries, local events, and during presentations to the Youth Council, tourism, and business leaders.

(Read Also: U.S. Navy Safeguards Maritime Security, Thwarts Houthi Attack in Red Sea)

Upcoming Public Events

To further engage stakeholders, more public events are planned for January. These events will target business and city leaders, accessibility groups, and schools. The aim is to ensure that every voice is heard, and every perspective is considered in planning for the future of transportation in York.

(Read Also: Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes)

Call to Participate

Councillor Pete Kilbane has expressed his gratitude to all participants and has emphasized the critical role their feedback plays in shaping the future of transportation in York. He urges those who have not yet contributed to join the conversation before the closing date. The consultation details are available online, and participants can also send their feedback via email. The schedule of upcoming public events is updated regularly on the initiative’s website.

As part of the broader conversation, the council is also considering cuts to bus services to save £200,000 and improve reliability. The proposed changes include decreasing the frequency of several bus services and only subsidizing services with an average of at least 8 passengers per bus hour. The council is seeking feedback on these proposals, with some changes expected to be implemented as early as April 2024. The council is also working hand-in-hand with bus operators to improve bus use and cut traffic congestion.

Read More 

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Latam Airlines Temporarily Suspends London-Lima Route

By Nimrah Khatoon

Pilot Error Leads to Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

By BNN Correspondents

Rawalpindi Metro Bus Route Expands: A Leap Forward in Public Transportation

By Rizwan Shah

Sierra Winter Storm: A Harrowing Drive and a Silver Lining

By Salman Khan

Storm Henk Disrupts London's District Line and Overground ...
@Transportation · 16 mins
Storm Henk Disrupts London's District Line and Overground ...
heart comment 0
Bi-State Development Agency Ends External Advertising on Public Transport

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bi-State Development Agency Ends External Advertising on Public Transport
Residents Disturbed by ‘Out of Hours’ Deliveries to EGL Homecare Factory

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Residents Disturbed by 'Out of Hours' Deliveries to EGL Homecare Factory
ScotRail’s Unprecedented Recruitment Drive: Aiming to Fill 360 Vacancies by March 2024

By BNN Correspondents

ScotRail's Unprecedented Recruitment Drive: Aiming to Fill 360 Vacancies by March 2024
Hamad Port: Qatar’s Maritime Powerhouse

By BNN Correspondents

Hamad Port: Qatar's Maritime Powerhouse
Latest Headlines
World News
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
2 mins
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
3 mins
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
3 mins
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
3 mins
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
4 mins
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
4 mins
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
4 mins
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
4 mins
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
4 mins
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app