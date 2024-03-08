Oswestry Balloon Carnival Welcomes Elevate Flights, Bids Farewell to Spirit Operations

Oswestry's beloved annual hot air balloon carnival, a cornerstone event for the community and a significant fundraiser for Nightingale House Hospice, is undergoing a significant change in management. After seven fruitful years, Spirit Operations, under the guidance of Lee Hooper and Lorna Hankey, will pass the baton to Elevate Balloon Flights, led by Luis Arias Eduardo, ensuring the carnival's continued success and spectacle.

Advertisment

End of an Era, Beginning of a New Chapter

The departure of Spirit Operations marks the end of an era for the Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in transforming the event into a major attraction, raising over £140,000 for patient care at Nightingale House Hospice. Laura Parry, expressing gratitude towards Spirit Operations, highlighted their invaluable contribution to the event's growth and development. With a strong foundation laid, the introduction of Elevate Balloon Flights promises a fresh perspective and continued enthusiasm for the beloved carnival.

A New Flight Path with Elevate Balloon Flights

Advertisment

Luis Arias Eduardo and his team at Elevate Balloon Flights are no strangers to the Oswestry Balloon Carnival, having participated every year. Eduardo's passion for ballooning and his commitment to the Oswestry community shine through as he discusses the transition. The involvement of local balloon team members from Rainbow Balloon, working alongside Elevate, ensures a seamless handover and the promise of an even more thrilling event for attendees. With a focus on offering hot air balloon flights to the public, Elevate Flights is set to elevate the carnival experience to new heights.

Looking Forward to August 2024

As preparations for the 2024 Oswestry Balloon Carnival ramp up, the excitement builds for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend. Scheduled for August 17 and 18 at Cae Glas Park, the event will feature an array of hot air balloons, family-friendly activities, entertainment, and refreshments. Elise Jackson, Events and Campaigns Manager at Nightingale House Hospice, teases the exhilarating plans in store, ensuring attendees a spectacle of breathtaking balloon displays and thrilling entertainment. The Oswestry community and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating the carnival's return, ready to support a cherished cause while enjoying the magic of hot air ballooning.