Orkney Ferries to Enhance Customer Experience with Hogia's BOOKIT System

In a pivotal move to enhance customers' experience and align with evolving regulations, Orkney Ferries, a prominent ferry service operator in Scotland, has announced its collaboration with Hogia Ferry Systems. The partnership revolves around the implementation of Hogia's state-of-the-art BOOKIT system, superseding the existing reservation and ticketing system. The roll-out, set for Spring 2024, is expected to revolutionise the booking and check-in process for passengers, making it more streamlined and user-friendly.

Driving Customer Convenience with Digital Transformation

The new system will not only simplify the booking process but also empower customers with the ability to modify their bookings online and request refunds for changed travel plans. This significant upgrade is a response to the increased customer expectations and the need for more flexible, digital solutions. Orkney Ferries, serving 13 islands with a fleet of 10 ships, recognises the need for this digital transformation to stay relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving maritime industry.

Elevating Deck Management

Besides enhancing customer experience, the BOOKIT system will also enable Orkney Ferries to make critical improvements in managing their deck space. This indirect benefit to customers will ensure optimal utilisation of the deck, offering a more organised and efficient service. The operational efficiency gained through this upgrade is expected to ripple through the company's services, elevating overall service levels.

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Niclas Blomström, Managing Director at Hogia Ferry Systems, highlighted the modern platform's capabilities and user-friendliness compared to the current system.