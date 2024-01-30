Operation Snap Records Busiest Year with 6,000 Dashcam Submissions

In a remarkable show of public participation, Devon and Cornwall Police's Operation Snap received a record-breaking 6,000 submissions of dashcam and helmet-cam footage in 2023. The alarming videos exposed a multitude of reckless behaviors on Cornwall's roads, from perilous overtaking to erratic lane changes, with some clips capturing near-miss incidents that could have resulted in severe accidents.

Operation Snap: A Beacon for Road Safety

Since its inception in 2019, Operation Snap has been instrumental in the prosecution of approximately 10,000 drivers in the region, with 2023 marking the busiest year for this initiative. The significant increase in submissions is credited to the growing popularity of dashcams and the public's heightened awareness of their power to report unsafe driving.

At the helm of road safety for the force is Adrian Leisk, who continuously emphasizes the importance of public support in tackling the widespread issue of dangerous driving. The initiative forms a crucial part of a broader road safety campaign by Vision Zero South West, which has set a bold objective of halving serious and fatal injuries by 2030 and eventually eradicating them.

Highlighting the Severity of Road Offences

The Vision Zero South West road safety partnership recently released a selection of clips submitted through Operation Snap. This move is aimed at raising public awareness about the variety of offenses plaguing the roads and the dire consequences they could have. The released footage includes instances of dangerous overtaking, near misses, and inappropriate use of mobile phones while driving.

In 2022, Devon and Cornwall witnessed a disturbing 47 fatalities and 741 serious injuries due to road incidents. Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has repeatedly underlined the human impact of these statistics, emphasizing the partnership's commitment to reducing road traffic deaths to zero.

Public Participation and Online Reporting

The public is encouraged to continue their support by submitting footage of driving offenses through an online portal. This platform accepts videos from various sources, providing a much-needed avenue for the public to play an active role in enhancing road safety.