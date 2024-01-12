en English
Law

Operation Holly: Over 1,000 Arrests Made in Festive Crackdown on Impaired Driving

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Operation Holly: Over 1,000 Arrests Made in Festive Crackdown on Impaired Driving

Every December, as carols fill the air and the spirit of the festive season takes hold, a different kind of operation swings into action across the Thames Valley and Hampshire regions. Named Operation Holly, this annual enforcement initiative by the Joint Operations Unit of the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary focuses on one critical mission: apprehending drivers intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.

2022’s Operation Holly: A Snapshot

This year, from December 1 to 31, the operation has yielded a significant outcome. Officers from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit carried out targeted activities, resulting in a total of 1,012 arrests across both regions. The Thames Valley alone witnessed 710 of these arrests, marking a substantial 37 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The Persistent Challenge of Impaired Driving

Despite the notable success of Operation Holly, the increase in arrests paints a sobering reality. Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington expressed disappointment that the perennial campaign has yet to dissuade individuals from driving while impaired.

“Driving under the influence can have devastating consequences,” Bettington emphasized. “Our primary aim is to make the roads safer for everyone. Yet, it is disheartening that, despite our annual efforts, people continue to take such risks.”

Community Involvement: A Call to Action

Bettington also stressed the critical role that community involvement can play in this ongoing battle. He urged the public to challenge potential drink or drug drivers, cautioning that even minimal amounts of these substances can significantly impair driving ability.

“We need the community’s help to reduce the harm caused by impaired driving,” he said. “If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving, speak up. Your action could save lives.”

As Operation Holly wraps up its 2022 run, its overarching goal remains clear: enhance road safety and reduce the harm caused by impaired drivers. And as the New Year dawns, the hope is that this message will resonate deeply, encouraging more people to think twice before they get behind the wheel after a drink or drug use.

Law Safety United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

