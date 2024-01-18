Openreach to Discontinue Legacy Services at Additional UK Exchanges Amid Digital Transition

Openreach, the UK's largest phone and broadband network manager, announces plans to halt sales of legacy analogue services across 46 additional exchange locations. This development, part of the UK's broader transition from analogue to digital telecoms infrastructure, hinges on the availability of full fibre network access to a minimum of 75% of premises served by each exchange. Once this threshold is met, copper products will no longer be an option for new customers or those altering contracts. With these new locations, Openreach has now issued 'stop sell' notices at 920 exchange sites, impacting an approximate 8.5 million premises. Openreach offers a postcode checker tool for UK residents to check their full fibre service eligibility and advises contacting service providers for more information.

Advertisment

Concerns Over Vulnerable Citizens

The planned digital switchover of UK landlines has sparked concerns from the Digital Poverty Alliance, Disability Rights UK, and Silver Voices, particularly for vulnerable citizens over 65 and at-risk individuals. These organizations are calling for a review of the switchover timetable and increased efforts to raise awareness of potential issues. UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan urges providers not to force customers into the switchover until enhanced protections are in place. Better communication and guidance from telecom providers and protection against rising costs and undisclosed switchovers are essential.

Ofcom's Plan of Work and SRN Project

Advertisment

Ofcom has unveiled its proposed 'Plan of Work' for 2024/25, focusing on monitoring communications providers' compliance with the new security framework and addressing consumer harm related to price rises. The regulator plans to publish its final decisions in spring 2024. Meanwhile, EE, part of the BT Group, has completed its 4G coverage upgrades under the first phase of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) project, six months ahead of schedule. The SRN project is a collaborative effort between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the government to extend 4G mobile connectivity to rural areas. EE's 4G network now covers over 1,600 additional rural communities, meeting its SRN targets.

The Switch-Off of the PSTN Network

The UK's old copper telephony network, known as PSTN, is being transitioned to a fully digital service via a fibre-based network. The switch-off is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. However, there are concerns about the impact on vulnerable people and the rising costs being borne by local authorities. This transition creates complex challenges for local authorities and telecoms providers, particularly in relation to telecare services for adult social care users. The cost of upgrading telecare services for social care users living at home is estimated at 31m GBP, affecting an estimated 63,000 people.