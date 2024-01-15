Open Day at Britannica International School: A Glimpse into Premier British Education

As the sun rises on Thursday, January 25, families in Shanghai will have a unique opportunity. The Britannica International School in Shanghai, renowned for its personalized British education, is hosting an Open Day. With two additional dates set for Saturday, February 3, and Thursday, March 28, the event promises to reveal the distinct attributes that make this institution a beacon of academic excellence for international students aged 2 to 18.

Performance by Talented Students

The Open Day will commence with a performance by the school’s talented students. This performance is a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering individual excellence, an ethos that permeates not just academics, but also extracurricular activities. It is these opportunities for personal growth that have helped position Britannica as a premier educational institution, aligning with the English National Curriculum while successfully adapting to the diverse needs of its students.

Insights from the School’s Leadership

The event will feature presentations by the school’s leadership, Principal Mr. Paul Farrell, and Head of Primary, Mr. John Benson. Both will discuss the school’s unique attributes, its low teacher-student ratio, and small class sizes, which ensure personalized attention for each student. Mr. Benson will also host a panel discussion with current primary students who will share their academic and extracurricular experiences at Britannica. Their insights promise to offer attendees a firsthand look into the rich, fulfilling educational journey that Britannica provides.

Experience the Britannica Difference

Attendees will have the chance to participate in a demo class, a hands-on experience designed to demonstrate Britannica’s teaching methodologies and its commitment to nurturing student potential. Guided tours of the school facilities will also be conducted by the admissions team, providing a comprehensive view of the school’s state-of-the-art resources.

The Britannica International School is located at 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路. The Open Day offers families a unique opportunity to learn more about this esteemed institution and its commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.