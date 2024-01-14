en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

OnlyFans Millionaire Backs New Airline to Rival British Airways

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
OnlyFans Millionaire Backs New Airline to Rival British Airways

In an unexpected twist, a millionaire who generated their wealth through the subscription-based content platform, OnlyFans, is venturing into the aviation industry. The entrepreneur, known for their success in the digital realm, is backing a new airline startup in a daring attempt to rival British Airways. This strategic investment marks an intriguing shift, reflecting a broader trend of digital entrepreneurs diversifying their portfolios by plunging into traditional business sectors.

Diversifying Portfolios, Challenging Dominance

The individual behind this audacious move is Tom Stokely, co-founder of OnlyFans. His support for the startup, Global Airlines, underscores his confidence in the airline industry’s recovery and growth potential, despite recent setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move is seen as a statement, challenging the established dominance of British Airways, a stalwart in the aviation industry.

Global Airlines, the new contender in the field, plans to operate flights from London Gatwick to high-demand destinations like New York and Los Angeles. The airline’s strategy extends beyond merely providing air travel; it aims to resurrect the ‘golden age’ of travel by offering luxury perks and reinventing the commercial flying experience. This focus on enhanced customer experience could potentially disrupt the market, challenging the current service standards.

Overcoming Obstacles, Eyeing the Future

The journey to take flight is, however, not without its challenges. From acquiring Airbus A380s to navigating regulatory hurdles, the startup has had to weather numerous obstacles. Nevertheless, Global Airlines remains undeterred. The company plans to commence charter flights in 2024, with scheduled services from the UK expected to follow within the next 12 months.

As the aviation landscape braces for this potential shake-up, the move by the OnlyFans millionaire reinforces the trend of digital entrepreneurs leveraging their wealth to disrupt traditional markets. With its aim to redefine customer experience and offer competitive pricing, Global Airlines may well be the dark horse that challenges the hegemony of established airlines.

0
Aviation Business United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
27 mins ago
Airline Incidents Reinforce Importance of Pre-flight Safety Briefings
Recent airline incidents have cast a glaring spotlight on the importance of heeding pre-flight safety demonstrations. A burning Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 on January 2nd and an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a blown door plug on January 5th serve as stark reminders of the potential perils in the sky. But beyond the
Airline Incidents Reinforce Importance of Pre-flight Safety Briefings
Veteran Pilot and Novice Survive Terrifying Plane Crash in Essex
5 hours ago
Veteran Pilot and Novice Survive Terrifying Plane Crash in Essex
China's AG600M Firefighting Aircraft: A New Era in Emergency Response
6 hours ago
China's AG600M Firefighting Aircraft: A New Era in Emergency Response
Airline Incidents Stress Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Demonstrations
2 hours ago
Airline Incidents Stress Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Demonstrations
'Bhogi' Celebrations Disrupt Flight Operations: A Case of Tradition vs Modernity
3 hours ago
'Bhogi' Celebrations Disrupt Flight Operations: A Case of Tradition vs Modernity
Alaska Airlines Initiates Inspections on some Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft in its Fleet
4 hours ago
Alaska Airlines Initiates Inspections on some Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft in its Fleet
Latest Headlines
World News
Intense Battle Ends in Draw: Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Lock Horns in AFCON 2023
8 seconds
Intense Battle Ends in Draw: Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Lock Horns in AFCON 2023
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
22 seconds
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives
46 seconds
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives
Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops
1 min
Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
2 mins
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
Iowa's Political Pendulum: From Obama to Republican Dominance
2 mins
Iowa's Political Pendulum: From Obama to Republican Dominance
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
2 mins
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
2 mins
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
3 mins
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app