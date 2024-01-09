en English
Business

OneIM Fuels Apollo’s Acquisition of The Restaurant Group with £300M Loan

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
OneIM Fuels Apollo’s Acquisition of The Restaurant Group with £300M Loan

One Investment Management (OneIM), the firm established by Rajeev Misra, a key figure behind SoftBank Vision Fund, has played a pivotal role in Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of The Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of the popular Wagamama restaurant chain. OneIM provided a substantial loan of £300 million, structured as a unitranche loan, to facilitate the buyout.

OneIM’s Strategic Move

The loan, set to mature in 2030, carries an interest rate of 6.5 percentage points above the benchmark—a demonstration of OneIM’s strategic approach to carving out a niche as a private lender within the leveraged buyout market, a space traditionally occupied by banks. Additionally, the loan was issued at a slight discount, at 98 cents on the dollar, further illustrating the firm’s unique strategy.

Additional Support from OneIM

In addition to the unitranche loan, OneIM extended a deferred acquisition facility of £50 million. The transaction was completed in December, marking the successful takeover of the London-listed The Restaurant Group by Apollo.

OneIM’s Focus and Backers

Founded by Misra in 2022, OneIM has drawn substantial investment from entities such as Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group and Mubadala Investment Co. The firm, now home to several of Misra’s former colleagues from SoftBank, is setting its sights on investments in European and US companies. Among its previous investment activities, OneIM extended loans to WeWork Inc., which has since declared bankruptcy.

Business United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

