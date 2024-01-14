OneBelow Shuts Down Store in Bradley Stoke, Sparking Customer Shock and Potential Lidl Takeover

In a surprising turn of events, major discount retailer, OneBelow has abruptly closed its store at the Willow Brook shopping centre in Bradley Stoke on January 14. The store’s closure was announced unceremoniously through closing-down sale notices, offering shoppers up to 50% off on items.

A Legacy of Bargain Shopping

The budget retail chain, which boasts a network of 107 stores nationwide, was established four years ago by Chris Edwards, the original founder of Poundworld. The Willow Brook store location was previously occupied by Poundworld for a period of six years before its closure. The space was then taken over by OneBelow, which was renamed to One Beyond in 2022.

Public Reaction and Future Plans

The sudden closure has triggered a wave of frustration and shock among loyal customers who took to social media to express their sentiments. However, discussions are currently underway for Lidl, a popular discount food retailer, to potentially occupy the now-vacant space. This development, though, is contingent on obtaining planning permission for an extension of the retail terrace.

Reflecting Larger Retail Challenges

The abrupt closure of OneBelow is more than just the end of a local shopping destination. It’s symptomatic of the broader challenges plaguing high street retailers. Faced with increased energy costs and a significant shift towards online shopping, many traditional brick-and-mortar retail outlets are feeling the pinch. Other retailers, including Homebase and Poundstretcher, have been forced to close stores due to these challenges. Charitable retail isn’t immune either, as demonstrated by Oxfam shutting down eight of its UK stores, further underlining the difficult economic environment for physical retail outlets.