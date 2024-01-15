One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility

One Heritage Group PLC, a residential developer headquartered in the UK, has recently announced a significant extension on its £14.0 million debt facility. This financial respite comes in the form of a 12-month extension granted by their parent company, One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD). The repayment deadline has now been pushed back until December 31, 2025.

One Heritage Group PLC: A Rising Star in Residential Development

With a focus primarily on the northern regions of England, One Heritage Group PLC operates in the residential sector. The company’s specialty lies in creating value for investors through its meticulously planned and executed development projects. One Heritage Group PLC has gained recognition as one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living spaces. This was demonstrated when the company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2020.

Co-living Spaces: A Redefined Residential Experience

One Heritage Group PLC has been instrumental in transforming the residential paradigm with its emphasis on co-living spaces. This unique housing arrangement facilitates a shared living environment where residents have private bedrooms but share common areas like kitchens and living rooms. This innovative approach to residential living caters to the evolving preferences of the modern-day urban dweller, creating a community-oriented living experience.

Trading Under the Ticker OHG

One Heritage Group PLC is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company trades under the ticker OHG. The extension on the debt facility by OHPD is a testament to the parent company’s faith in One Heritage Group’s potential and its future prospects in the rapidly evolving residential development sector.