'One Day' Review: Netflix's New Romantic Epic Traverses Two Decades of Love and Destiny

Delving into the world of romantic epics, Netflix has unveiled its latest offering, 'One Day', a series adaptation of David Nicholls' 2009 bestselling novel. The series stars Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as the lead characters Dexter and Emma, respectively, who navigate a complex relationship spanning nearly two decades. The unique narrative device of the series focuses on a single day each year, July 15, starting from the characters' initial meeting as fresh graduates from the University of Edinburgh in 1988, and unfolds across 14 captivating episodes.

Advertisment

A Unique Take on Romantic Destiny

Despite the risk of seeming gimmicky at first glance, the series successfully captures the elusive concept of romantic destiny, a theme commonly explored in literature, but rarely with such depth and nuance in contemporary television. The series artfully manages to encapsulate the magic of destined love, even as it questions its existence in reality.

Complex Character Development

Advertisment

Characterization is the beating heart of this series. Dexter, initially sketched as privileged and superficial, is developed with layers of complexity and vulnerability. Emma, on the other hand, is introduced as smart, artistic, and socially aware, attributes that make her a stark contrast to Dexter. Their relationship, marked by longing and absence more than fulfillment and union, serves as the series' emotional core.

Cultural References and a Fresh Adaptation

'One Day' shines a light on classic literature. Throughout the series, Emma quotes both Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy, adding a layer of sophistication to the narrative. This new adaptation of 'One Day' offers a fresh perspective for a new generation of viewers, particularly Generation Z, distinguishing itself from the 2011 movie adaptation that starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.