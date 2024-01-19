On Point Barbers Bounce Back with New Salon Opening in Bury St Edmunds

On Point Barbers, a burgeoning venture that first opened its doors in Elmswell in 2020, has announced the launch date for its latest salon. This thriving business, conceived by the ambitious 18-year-old Oli Norman, has progressively expanded its reach, setting a benchmark in the barbering industry. After a successful second opening in Long Melford, the business partnered with Brodie Nurse, paving the way for a third store within the bustling Sports Direct Fitness in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. The store was inaugurated in June 2023, but the jubilation was short-lived. Merely six weeks into operation, the store had to cease its services due to unforeseen circumstances, leaving the owners with a mere two-day notice before closure.

Bouncing Back: A Bold Response to Setbacks

Notwithstanding the abrupt setback, the resilient team at On Point Barbers refused to let this incident overshadow their entrepreneurial spirit. They quickly got back on their feet, announcing the opening of a new salon in the heart of Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds. Embodying the same London-style theme that has become the brand's signature, the new salon is poised to open its doors to customers on Monday, February 5, promising an immersive grooming experience.

