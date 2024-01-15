Ollerton Grange: Majestic Mansion in Cheshire’s Golden Triangle Sees Price Reduction

The opulent Ollerton Grange, a Grade II listed mansion nestled in Cheshire’s affluent ‘Golden Triangle,’ has witnessed a significant reduction in its asking price. Previously pegged at 15 million, the mansion now invites buyers at a revised price of 12.5 million. The mansion’s previous owner was none other than Jamey Hargreaves, the heir to the Matalan retail empire, founded by John Hargreaves.

A Historical Jewel Underwent Refurbishment

Jamey Hargreaves acquired the Ollerton Grange estate near Knutsford in 2000, infusing new life into the historic Jacobean-style mansion with extensive refurbishments. The mansion’s transformation included the addition of a stately leisure wing, complete with a banquet hall, gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam rooms. A shoot entertaining room and an estate office further add to the mansion’s grand allure.

Appealing to the Elite

This majestic mansion holds a unique appeal for Premier League footballers, courtesy of its splendid amenities and coveted location in a region popular with top athletes. Boasting eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a three-bedroom penthouse suite, the mansion ensures an opulent lifestyle for its future residents.

An Estate with Versatile Features

The Ollerton Grange estate spans 141 acres of picturesque land featuring lakes and parkland. For those desiring more, there is an option to purchase an additional 98 acres. The estate also houses three quaint cottages, further enhancing its versatility. The mansion, first listed on the market in 2010, continues to be a symbol of luxury and prestige. Prospective buyers can view the property on the Rightmove website, with the estate currently listed with Jackson-Stops estate agents.