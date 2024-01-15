en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Ollerton Grange: Majestic Mansion in Cheshire’s Golden Triangle Sees Price Reduction

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Ollerton Grange: Majestic Mansion in Cheshire’s Golden Triangle Sees Price Reduction

The opulent Ollerton Grange, a Grade II listed mansion nestled in Cheshire’s affluent ‘Golden Triangle,’ has witnessed a significant reduction in its asking price. Previously pegged at 15 million, the mansion now invites buyers at a revised price of 12.5 million. The mansion’s previous owner was none other than Jamey Hargreaves, the heir to the Matalan retail empire, founded by John Hargreaves.

A Historical Jewel Underwent Refurbishment

Jamey Hargreaves acquired the Ollerton Grange estate near Knutsford in 2000, infusing new life into the historic Jacobean-style mansion with extensive refurbishments. The mansion’s transformation included the addition of a stately leisure wing, complete with a banquet hall, gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam rooms. A shoot entertaining room and an estate office further add to the mansion’s grand allure.

Appealing to the Elite

This majestic mansion holds a unique appeal for Premier League footballers, courtesy of its splendid amenities and coveted location in a region popular with top athletes. Boasting eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a three-bedroom penthouse suite, the mansion ensures an opulent lifestyle for its future residents.

An Estate with Versatile Features

The Ollerton Grange estate spans 141 acres of picturesque land featuring lakes and parkland. For those desiring more, there is an option to purchase an additional 98 acres. The estate also houses three quaint cottages, further enhancing its versatility. The mansion, first listed on the market in 2010, continues to be a symbol of luxury and prestige. Prospective buyers can view the property on the Rightmove website, with the estate currently listed with Jackson-Stops estate agents.

0
United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
27 seconds ago
Microwave Man: An Unconventional Campaign Against Ultra-Processed Foods
Microwave Man The Symbolism of the Microwave Man The Microwave Man’s attention-grabbing campaign aims to emphasize the message that society needs to reject the overreliance on ultra-processed foods, which he believes are detrimental to public health. The microwave serves as a metaphor for society’s obsession with convenience at the expense of nutritional quality. His stance
Microwave Man: An Unconventional Campaign Against Ultra-Processed Foods
Aldi Enhances Customer Experience with Contactless Payment at Checkout-Free Store
5 mins ago
Aldi Enhances Customer Experience with Contactless Payment at Checkout-Free Store
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
5 mins ago
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Shirley Ballas Opens Up About Her Time on The Masked Singer UK
4 mins ago
Shirley Ballas Opens Up About Her Time on The Masked Singer UK
Bank of England's Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains
4 mins ago
Bank of England's Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
4 mins ago
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Latest Headlines
World News
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
16 seconds
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
Bangladesh's 12th Parliament to Hold Inaugural Session on January 30
18 seconds
Bangladesh's 12th Parliament to Hold Inaugural Session on January 30
Microwave Man: An Unconventional Campaign Against Ultra-Processed Foods
28 seconds
Microwave Man: An Unconventional Campaign Against Ultra-Processed Foods
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
4 mins
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
4 mins
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
4 mins
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
5 mins
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
5 mins
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
5 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
10 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
58 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app