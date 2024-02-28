Oldham Harnesses Abandoned Mineshafts for Pioneering Geothermal Heat Network, Eyes Carbon Reduction

In an innovative move towards sustainable energy, Oldham is set to transform its forgotten mineshafts into a cutting-edge geothermal heat source. With a hefty £10.2m government grant fueling this £27m project, the town anticipates a significant slash in heating costs and carbon emissions. This strategic decision, made by Oldham Council on February 26, marks a pivotal step in leveraging the town's subterranean assets for environmental and economic benefits.

Revolutionizing Oldham's Energy Landscape

The initial phase of this ambitious project involves the development of a conceptual design alongside drilling test boreholes near Rhodes Bank, funded by £1m from the government's generous grant. An additional £7.7m from the Green Heat Network Fund will be directed towards the project's comprehensive costs. This geothermal scheme, focusing initially on heating council-owned and First Choice Homes-managed residential buildings, represents a significant advance in Oldham's commitment to combat climate change. Furthermore, the project aims to extend its benefits across the borough, potentially establishing a comprehensive district heating network.

Climate Commitments and CO2 Savings

Championed by Coun Abdul Jabbar, this geothermal project is not just an answer to Oldham's sustainable energy needs but also a beacon of hope for achieving substantial carbon footprint reduction. Expected to save around 3,700 tonnes of CO2 annually, the initiative surpasses the council's current environmental impact, setting a new standard for green projects in the region. With additional support from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Oldham Council is on the hunt for a delivery partner. This partner would be instrumental in securing the remaining £20m needed from private investments, ensuring the project's full fruition between April 2025 and March 2028.

A Future of Sustainable Heating

The Oldham geothermal project stands as a testament to the town's innovative approach to tackling climate change and enhancing energy efficiency. By repurposing its abandoned mineshafts, Oldham is not only addressing its heating needs but also contributing to the broader goals of carbon reduction and sustainability. This venture, aligned with the UK's hydrogen net zero investment roadmap, exemplifies how local initiatives can play a crucial role in the nation's transition to a low-carbon future. As the project progresses, it promises not just warmer homes but a brighter, greener future for Oldham and beyond.