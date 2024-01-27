Old War Office's Grand Transformation: From Military Hub to Luxury Hotel

Once the nerve center of Britain's military operations and the workplace of the legendary Winston Churchill, the former Old War Office in Whitehall, London has been reborn as a luxury hotel, courtesy of the renowned hospitality brand, Raffles. The iconic structure, now christened as Raffles London, emerges from the chrysalis of an eight-year renovation, its Grade II listed Edwardian Baroque architecture meticulously preserved. This transformation represents the Singapore-based brand's first foray into Europe.

The Journey of Transformation

The historic edifice, with its labyrinthine corridors and over 1,100 rooms, once buzzed with more than 2,500 British army personnel. Today, it stands as a beacon of luxury hospitality, attracting discerning international visitors. The Hinduja Group led this £1.4 billion redevelopment project, having secured a 250-year lease from the Ministry of Defense in 2016.

The transformation has been both respectful and innovative, carefully retaining the building's historical essence while infusing it with the plush comforts of modern luxury. The Italian marble imperial staircase, the grand lobby with a double-tier chandelier - original features like these, steeped in history, have been lovingly restored.

A New Chapter in Luxury

Raffles London now offers 120 suites and rooms, each a testament to the hotel's commitment to opulence and exclusivity. The heritage suites were once the offices of political and military leaders, while the corner suites bear the names of notable women and female spies. The Churchill suite, a tribute to the iconic statesman, boasts of a replica desk and bust, mirroring the history of its illustrious namesake.

The hotel's expansion has ventured underground, housing a ballroom, a 65-foot swimming pool, and a Guerlain spa. Adding to this are nine new restaurants helmed by multi-Michelin-star chefs, including three by Mauro Colagreco. The cuisine promises to be as global and diverse as Raffles' clientele.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

The transformation of the Old War Office into Raffles London is more than just a change in purpose; it's a significant shift in the building's ethos. From a military hub, it's become a sanctuary of luxury. Yet, in its opulent corridors, the echoes of the past continue to resonate, making it a unique blend of history and luxury, a testament to the enduring allure of the old and the excitement of the new.