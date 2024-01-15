en English
Ofsted Rates Pinewood Infant and Nursery School ‘Outstanding’: A Testament to Unwavering Excellence

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Ofsted Rates Pinewood Infant and Nursery School ‘Outstanding’: A Testament to Unwavering Excellence

In a remarkable testament to the dedication of its educators and the perseverance of its pupils, Pinewood Infant and Nursery School in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, has once again been awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted, the education standards regulator in the UK. This recognition follows a rigorous inspection conducted on November 14 and 15, with the school securing top grades across all evaluated areas.

Unwavering Excellence

The school, a nurturing hub for around 200 pupils aged between three and seven, has consistently maintained its ‘outstanding’ status since its previous assessment in May 2009. This enduring achievement underscores the exceptional commitment to quality education and the unwavering dedication to student success that pervades the school’s culture.

A Haven for Learning

Ofsted’s detailed report shed light on the strong relationships and caring environment that distinguishes Pinewood Infant and Nursery School. It particularly lauded the robust support and challenge extended to all pupils, paying special attention to the provisions in place for those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The report further highlighted the pupils’ commendable behavior, active engagement in learning, and the mutual care they exhibit, painting a vivid picture of an educational institution where every child thrives.

Leadership and Curriculum

Headteacher Rachel Otter articulated her pride in the school community and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the governing body, staff, parents, and carers. The Ofsted report also acknowledged the quality of the curriculum, noting its instrumental role in preparing pupils for future learning. Pinewood’s values, mirrored in its curriculum, were recognized for their role in providing a holistic education that extends beyond academics.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Service Director for Education and Inclusion, along with the Cabinet member for Education and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, extended their congratulations to the school on the glowing report. The commendation reflects the school’s steadfast commitment to providing an outstanding learning environment that nurtures the potential of every student.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

