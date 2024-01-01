Ofgem Hikes UK Energy Price Cap Amid Soaring International Wholesale Energy Costs

UK’s energy regulator Ofgem has raised the energy price cap by £94, escalating the average household energy bill to £1,928, marking a 5% surge from the previous cap. The adjustment is a response to skyrocketing international wholesale energy costs, triggered by market instability and the conflict in Ukraine. Consequently, households are urged to provide prompt meter readings to facilitate accurate billing.

Ofgem’s Response to Public Hardship

Jonathan Brearley, the chief of Ofgem, acknowledges the public’s hardship and concerns over the bill increases. However, he stresses that the hike reflects the escalated costs of gas and electricity. Moreover, Ofgem anticipates energy suppliers to extend their assistance and support to customers grappling with their bills.

Debt Recovery and Price Cap Adjustment

In the midst of this, Ofgem is planning to aid suppliers in recouping nearly £3 billion in unpaid customer debts. This recovery scheme involves a proposed one-off price cap adjustment of £16, to be distributed from April 2024 to March 2025. The price cap, applicable to England, Wales, and Scotland, varies with usage. It’s worth mentioning that energy regulation in Northern Ireland operates separately.

No Additional Aid and Rising Living Cost Crisis

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has not announced any additional government aid to alleviate household energy expenses, exacerbating the cost of living crisis. As Citizens Advice witnesses a surge in households with energy debt and difficulties affording prepayment meters, campaigners are advocating for the abolition of the price hike. They are also calling for the UK Government to introduce emergency tariffs and debt repayment assistance.

Forecasts and Long-term Solutions

Forecasts, however, suggest a potential decrease in energy bills from April, indicating a slight respite with the hope of continued reductions. This relief is contingent on stable international markets and the absence of unforeseen global events. Experts urge a focus on long-term solutions, advocating for increased domestic renewable energy production and reduced dependency on volatile imports.