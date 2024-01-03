en English
Off-Grid 400-year-old Crina Bottom Farmhouse Hits the Market

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Off-Grid 400-year-old Crina Bottom Farmhouse Hits the Market

A historical treasure nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, the 400-year-old Crina Bottom farmhouse, is currently on the market, with a price tag of £400,000. This four-bedroom property, which can only be accessed by 4×4 vehicles, boasts of an off-grid lifestyle, complete with 4.9 acres of land, a wind turbine, and two enchanting gardens.

Green Energy and Government Incentives

The wind turbine isn’t just an energy source; it’s also a source of annual profit. The property’s wind turbine qualifies for the UK government’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme, generating around £1,400 annually for the homeowners. The farmhouse’s green credentials don’t stop there. It is equipped with a biomass boiler, part of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which further subsidizes the residents with another £1,400 each year.

Charming Interior and Spacious Exterior

Inside Crina Bottom, one finds a cozy sitting room with a fireplace, perfect for those chilly Dales evenings. A family kitchen and bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, provide comfort and convenience. Outside, the property includes ample parking space, limestone crags, and two paddocks. The farmhouse, which has been used as a guest accommodation business for several years, also offers broadband coverage via mobile phone signal.

Comparison with Other Properties

While Crina Bottom is being marketed for its self-sufficient lifestyle and picturesque location, other properties in remote locations are facing challenges. One such property is Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ – number 3 Blea Moor Cottages, also in the Yorkshire Dales, which has had to reduce its price from £300,000 to £250,000 due to its remote location. Meanwhile, a three-bedroom house in a dilapidated condition in Bridgend, south Wales, is being auctioned off by Paul Fosh Auctions with a starting bid of £14,000. However, potential buyers have been warned about the property’s hazardous condition and are only allowed to view the exterior.

United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

