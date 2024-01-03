Off-Grid 400-year-old Crina Bottom Farmhouse Hits the Market

A historical treasure nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, the 400-year-old Crina Bottom farmhouse, is currently on the market, with a price tag of £400,000. This four-bedroom property, which can only be accessed by 4×4 vehicles, boasts of an off-grid lifestyle, complete with 4.9 acres of land, a wind turbine, and two enchanting gardens.

Green Energy and Government Incentives

The wind turbine isn’t just an energy source; it’s also a source of annual profit. The property’s wind turbine qualifies for the UK government’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme, generating around £1,400 annually for the homeowners. The farmhouse’s green credentials don’t stop there. It is equipped with a biomass boiler, part of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which further subsidizes the residents with another £1,400 each year.

Charming Interior and Spacious Exterior

Inside Crina Bottom, one finds a cozy sitting room with a fireplace, perfect for those chilly Dales evenings. A family kitchen and bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, provide comfort and convenience. Outside, the property includes ample parking space, limestone crags, and two paddocks. The farmhouse, which has been used as a guest accommodation business for several years, also offers broadband coverage via mobile phone signal.

Comparison with Other Properties

While Crina Bottom is being marketed for its self-sufficient lifestyle and picturesque location, other properties in remote locations are facing challenges. One such property is Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ – number 3 Blea Moor Cottages, also in the Yorkshire Dales, which has had to reduce its price from £300,000 to £250,000 due to its remote location. Meanwhile, a three-bedroom house in a dilapidated condition in Bridgend, south Wales, is being auctioned off by Paul Fosh Auctions with a starting bid of £14,000. However, potential buyers have been warned about the property’s hazardous condition and are only allowed to view the exterior.