Off-Grid 400-year-old Crina Bottom Farmhouse Hits the Market
A historical treasure nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, the 400-year-old Crina Bottom farmhouse, is currently on the market, with a price tag of £400,000. This four-bedroom property, which can only be accessed by 4×4 vehicles, boasts of an off-grid lifestyle, complete with 4.9 acres of land, a wind turbine, and two enchanting gardens.
Green Energy and Government Incentives
The wind turbine isn’t just an energy source; it’s also a source of annual profit. The property’s wind turbine qualifies for the UK government’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme, generating around £1,400 annually for the homeowners. The farmhouse’s green credentials don’t stop there. It is equipped with a biomass boiler, part of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which further subsidizes the residents with another £1,400 each year.
Charming Interior and Spacious Exterior
Inside Crina Bottom, one finds a cozy sitting room with a fireplace, perfect for those chilly Dales evenings. A family kitchen and bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, provide comfort and convenience. Outside, the property includes ample parking space, limestone crags, and two paddocks. The farmhouse, which has been used as a guest accommodation business for several years, also offers broadband coverage via mobile phone signal.
Comparison with Other Properties
While Crina Bottom is being marketed for its self-sufficient lifestyle and picturesque location, other properties in remote locations are facing challenges. One such property is Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ – number 3 Blea Moor Cottages, also in the Yorkshire Dales, which has had to reduce its price from £300,000 to £250,000 due to its remote location. Meanwhile, a three-bedroom house in a dilapidated condition in Bridgend, south Wales, is being auctioned off by Paul Fosh Auctions with a starting bid of £14,000. However, potential buyers have been warned about the property’s hazardous condition and are only allowed to view the exterior.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments