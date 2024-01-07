en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Off-Duty EasyJet Pilot Turns Passenger, Flies His Own Flight

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Off-Duty EasyJet Pilot Turns Passenger, Flies His Own Flight

It was a day like no other at Manchester Airport in 2019. An easyJet flight bound for Alicante was grappling with an unexpected delay due to the absence of a captain. Among the scores of passengers waiting for the situation to resolve was Michael Bradley, a man not unfamiliar with the cockpit. Bradley, who happened to be an easyJet pilot, was on his way to a vacation with his wife and son when he learned about the predicament.

Answering the Call of Duty

When Bradley’s wife told him about the delay, a thought sparked in his mind. He had brought his pilot’s license and ID, an act prompted by an early morning nudge from his wife. Taking a chance, Bradley dialed easyJet from the terminal, making an unprecedented proposition – he offered to pilot the flight himself.

A Swift Response

The response from easyJet was immediate. Within a span of 38 seconds, they called him back, eagerly accepting his offer. This unexpected solution, coming straight from a passenger, allowed the flight to take off for Spain without any further delay. The passengers, who had been bracing for a long wait, were relieved and cheered as Bradley took command of the plane.

A Moment Captured

The exceptional incident didn’t go unnoticed. Passenger Michelle Potts, along with her friend Jess Clayton, captured Bradley’s announcement over the plane’s speaker system. The video, which depicted Bradley’s unique offer and the subsequent elation of the passengers, was shared on Facebook. The story quickly gained traction and was later reported by the Irish Mirror, further shining a light on Bradley’s quick thinking and action.

In a world where delays and complications are an all-too-common part of air travel, Bradley’s story stands as a testament to human resilience and ingenuity. In stepping up when needed, he turned a potential crisis into a moment of celebration, providing his fellow passengers with a journey they will likely never forget.

0
Aviation Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
37 mins ago
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?
In a remote swampy area of the Elim/Braes River, St Elizabeth, Jamaica, a small aircraft burnt to a cinder was discovered on a Friday night, triggering an ongoing multi-agency investigation. This region, an erstwhile landing site for small planes during the zenith of the ganja export trade, once again finds itself under the spotlight of
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?
Mechanical Issue Uncovered in Boeing 737 by CAAM
2 hours ago
Mechanical Issue Uncovered in Boeing 737 by CAAM
Ex-MP Maggie Barry Involved in Flight Incident, Denies Abusive Behaviour
2 hours ago
Ex-MP Maggie Barry Involved in Flight Incident, Denies Abusive Behaviour
Air Serbia Set to Expand Widebody Fleet and Launch China Flights
1 hour ago
Air Serbia Set to Expand Widebody Fleet and Launch China Flights
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights Following Mid-Flight Incident
1 hour ago
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights Following Mid-Flight Incident
Indian Air Force Achieves Milestone with First Night Landing at Kargil
2 hours ago
Indian Air Force Achieves Milestone with First Night Landing at Kargil
Latest Headlines
World News
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
10 seconds
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
2 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
2 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
2 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
3 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
3 mins
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
3 mins
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
3 mins
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
4 mins
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app