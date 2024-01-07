Off-Duty EasyJet Pilot Turns Passenger, Flies His Own Flight

It was a day like no other at Manchester Airport in 2019. An easyJet flight bound for Alicante was grappling with an unexpected delay due to the absence of a captain. Among the scores of passengers waiting for the situation to resolve was Michael Bradley, a man not unfamiliar with the cockpit. Bradley, who happened to be an easyJet pilot, was on his way to a vacation with his wife and son when he learned about the predicament.

Answering the Call of Duty

When Bradley’s wife told him about the delay, a thought sparked in his mind. He had brought his pilot’s license and ID, an act prompted by an early morning nudge from his wife. Taking a chance, Bradley dialed easyJet from the terminal, making an unprecedented proposition – he offered to pilot the flight himself.

A Swift Response

The response from easyJet was immediate. Within a span of 38 seconds, they called him back, eagerly accepting his offer. This unexpected solution, coming straight from a passenger, allowed the flight to take off for Spain without any further delay. The passengers, who had been bracing for a long wait, were relieved and cheered as Bradley took command of the plane.

A Moment Captured

The exceptional incident didn’t go unnoticed. Passenger Michelle Potts, along with her friend Jess Clayton, captured Bradley’s announcement over the plane’s speaker system. The video, which depicted Bradley’s unique offer and the subsequent elation of the passengers, was shared on Facebook. The story quickly gained traction and was later reported by the Irish Mirror, further shining a light on Bradley’s quick thinking and action.

In a world where delays and complications are an all-too-common part of air travel, Bradley’s story stands as a testament to human resilience and ingenuity. In stepping up when needed, he turned a potential crisis into a moment of celebration, providing his fellow passengers with a journey they will likely never forget.