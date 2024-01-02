en English
OECD Nations Unite to Enforce Tax Compliance on App-Generated Income

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
OECD Nations Unite to Enforce Tax Compliance on App-Generated Income

In a game-changing move, a group of 38 nations, all members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), have unanimously agreed to enforce a new policy aimed at ensuring tax compliance. This policy compels companies like Airbnb, eBay, and Vinted to automatically disclose users’ earnings to the tax authorities in their respective countries. The policy aims to curb tax evasion and increase transparency regarding tax liabilities arising from income generated via mobile applications.

Unveiling the New Rules

Starting from the first day of the year, firms such as Vinted, Airbnb, and eBay are required to collect and share transaction details with tax authorities. The information will be exchanged among the countries that have accepted the OECD tax rules to clamp down on tax evasion. The first obligation of these firms to report information to their respective tax authorities is due at the end of January 2025. The information includes vital details like tax ID, bank account details, and the total and number of transactions of sellers whose activity is of a significant size.

The UK Takes the Lead

The United Kingdom has swiftly implemented these new regulations, requiring websites like Airbnb, eBay, Vinted, and Depop to share transaction details with the HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) to combat tax evasion. The rules set a threshold for online side hustles at more than £1,000 a year. Sellers who earn more than this limit must register as self-employed and submit a self-assessment tax return.

OECD’s Landmark Cross-Border Tax Reforms

In addition to the new policy, the OECD has also implemented landmark cross-border tax reforms that apply a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent on the profits of big multinational companies. This move is expected to boost annual tax revenue by as much as 9 per cent or $220 billion (€200 billion) worldwide. While some countries, like Ireland, have enforced the global minimum tax, others such as the US and China are yet to introduce legislation to this effect.

Concerns and Implications

While the new rules are a significant step towards ensuring tax compliance and equality, concerns have been raised about their potential to largely target small traders while overlooking larger tax evaders such as fraudulent companies. Critics argue that a more focused approach on these larger entities could raise up to £12 billion of tax a year. There is also concern about tokenism in the approach to tax compliance and a lack of political will to confront this issue.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

