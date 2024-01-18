en English
Business

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Forecasts 4% Dividend Growth for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Forecasts 4% Dividend Growth for 2024

Marking its third consecutive year of dividend target increases, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, a London-based closed-ended investment company, projects a 4% annual rise in its dividend for the year 2024. The anticipated payout is an impressive 6.02 pence per share, up from the 5.79 pence per share target set for 2023. The declaration of the final interim dividend for the 2023 fiscal year is expected by the end of this month.

Dividend Growth Amid Operational Success

The consistent dividend growth is attributed to the successful execution of construction projects by Octopus Renewables’ Investment Manager. The company proudly boasts an operational capacity of 536 megawatts, stemming from 29 assets spread across five countries. This capacity is potent enough to supply electricity to an estimated 242,000 homes.

Financial Performance and Market Response

Octopus Renewables remains on track to meet its 2023 dividend target, emphasizing the strong financial performance of the company. The projected 2024 dividend growth is expected to align with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the 12 months to December 2023, demonstrating the company’s commitment to shareholder value. The 2024 dividend is also expected to be fully covered by cash flows generated from the firm’s operating portfolios, ensuring financial stability.

In response to the anticipated dividend increase, the share value of Octopus Renewables witnessed a 2% surge, reaching 89.90 pence each in London trading. This positive market response signifies investor confidence in the company’s growth strategies and future prospects.

A Sustainable Future

Octopus Renewables commitment to delivering consistent dividend growth while expanding its operational capacity is a commendable endeavour. The company’s ability to power hundreds of thousands of homes underscores the pivotal role it plays in the renewable energy sector, contributing to a more sustainable future. With its steadfast commitment to growth and sustainability, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC continues to stand as a testament to the potential of renewable energy infrastructures in today’s world.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

