Octopus Energy Reports First Profit Since 2015 Launch

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, Octopus Energy has reported its first profit since its inception in 2015. The energy company's financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023 show a full-year profit of £203 million, despite cumulative losses in UK retail amounting to £71 million. This achievement signifies the success of Octopus Energy's business model and its ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the energy market.

Financial Prudence and Customer Centricity

The company's prudent financial management played a pivotal role in this accomplishment. Notably, Octopus Energy chose to sacrifice higher profits to keep customer bills lower, absorbing rising energy costs. The retail arm of the company has increased its financial hardship fund and provided free electric blankets to households in need, testifying to its commitment to customer welfare.

Growth Through Acquisitions

Octopus Energy's customer base has seen a rapid increase through strategic acquisitions. As a result, the company has risen to become Britain’s second biggest household energy supplier as of last year. Approximately 1.8 million new customers have been added in the UK, taking its total to 4.7 million.

