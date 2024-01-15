Octopus Energy Invests in Innovative Energy Recycling Initiative

Octopus Energy, a leading UK energy supplier, has announced a £200 million investment in Deep Green, a green tech firm that specialises in recycling energy. The initiative, unique in its approach, captures waste heat from computer data processing centres and repurposes it to heat public swimming pools. Estimates suggest that up to 150 public pools across the UK could benefit from this heat recycling method, leading to significant reductions in energy costs.

Successful Trial and Future Prospects

Deep Green has already demonstrated the feasibility and benefits of this initiative through a successful trial conducted last year at Exmouth Leisure Centre in Devon. Beyond heating swimming pools, Mark Bjornsgaard, CEO of Deep Green, envisions the application of this technology in various other settings that can benefit from free heat, such as district heating networks. This showcases the versatility and scalability of the solution, positioning it as a valuable asset for communities and businesses alike.

Strategic Investment Reflects Growing Trend

The investment by Octopus Energy signals a broader trend in the energy sector towards exploring and implementing sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions. This move aligns with broader environmental goals of reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy sources, while also addressing the practical concern of energy cost savings for public amenities. The investment comes from Octopus Energy’s dedicated Octopus Energy Transition Fund and the Sky (ORI SCSp) fund it manages, indicating a commitment to enabling the transition towards cleaner and more affordable energy solutions.

Implications for the Future

The initiative opens up promising avenues for addressing energy challenges, particularly in the wake of the ongoing energy crisis. By offering innovative solutions that repurpose waste heat, this investment could benefit communities across the UK. Furthermore, the emphasis on energy efficiency and carbon emissions reduction aligns with broader sustainability goals, marking this investment as a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.