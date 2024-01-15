en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Octopus Energy Invests in Innovative Energy Recycling Initiative

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
Octopus Energy Invests in Innovative Energy Recycling Initiative

Octopus Energy, a leading UK energy supplier, has announced a £200 million investment in Deep Green, a green tech firm that specialises in recycling energy. The initiative, unique in its approach, captures waste heat from computer data processing centres and repurposes it to heat public swimming pools. Estimates suggest that up to 150 public pools across the UK could benefit from this heat recycling method, leading to significant reductions in energy costs.

Successful Trial and Future Prospects

Deep Green has already demonstrated the feasibility and benefits of this initiative through a successful trial conducted last year at Exmouth Leisure Centre in Devon. Beyond heating swimming pools, Mark Bjornsgaard, CEO of Deep Green, envisions the application of this technology in various other settings that can benefit from free heat, such as district heating networks. This showcases the versatility and scalability of the solution, positioning it as a valuable asset for communities and businesses alike.

Strategic Investment Reflects Growing Trend

The investment by Octopus Energy signals a broader trend in the energy sector towards exploring and implementing sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions. This move aligns with broader environmental goals of reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy sources, while also addressing the practical concern of energy cost savings for public amenities. The investment comes from Octopus Energy’s dedicated Octopus Energy Transition Fund and the Sky (ORI SCSp) fund it manages, indicating a commitment to enabling the transition towards cleaner and more affordable energy solutions.

Implications for the Future

The initiative opens up promising avenues for addressing energy challenges, particularly in the wake of the ongoing energy crisis. By offering innovative solutions that repurpose waste heat, this investment could benefit communities across the UK. Furthermore, the emphasis on energy efficiency and carbon emissions reduction aligns with broader sustainability goals, marking this investment as a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
Boxing Clubs in Yorkshire Step Up to Promote Physical Education in Schools
Following the Centre for Social Justice’s recent directive for secondary schools to incorporate up to five hours per week of extracurricular physical activity, boxing clubs across Yorkshire are rising to the occasion. One club leading this initiative is the Ministry of Boxing in Armley, Leeds, steered by professional boxer Joshua Wisher. This boxing club has
Boxing Clubs in Yorkshire Step Up to Promote Physical Education in Schools
Superdrug Celebrates Significant Sales Surge Over Christmas Period
9 mins ago
Superdrug Celebrates Significant Sales Surge Over Christmas Period
TikTok User Sparks Controversy by Branding Beautiful Village Castle Combe a 'Hellhole'
9 mins ago
TikTok User Sparks Controversy by Branding Beautiful Village Castle Combe a 'Hellhole'
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle
3 mins ago
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle
Google Lens: A Lifesaver in Cold Weather and Beyond
8 mins ago
Google Lens: A Lifesaver in Cold Weather and Beyond
2024: A Year of Evolution in UK Employment Law
8 mins ago
2024: A Year of Evolution in UK Employment Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
3 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
4 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
4 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
4 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
4 mins
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
8 mins
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
8 mins
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
9 mins
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
9 mins
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
14 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
34 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app