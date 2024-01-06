Oaklea Group Granted Permission for New Care Residence in Appleby

In a significant move, Westmorland & Furness planning committee has granted full planning permission to the Oaklea Group for the redevelopment of the former Edenside Care Home in Appleby. The approval, secured on December 19, paves the way for a new care residence featuring 16 extra care apartments. This new facility is designed for individuals over 55 with a local connection, offering a blend of communal spaces and private apartments, some with balconies.

Facing the Challenges

The project has faced a series of challenges including the global pandemic, planning issues, and flooding conditions. These factors have led to a significant increase in the estimated costs of the development, from an initial £1 million to the current estimate of £4 million.

Details of the New Care Residence

The new care residence is meticulously planned to cater to the needs of its residents. The ground floor will house 8 apartments, a reception room, a common room, a plant room, and toilets. The first floor will feature 8 apartments with balconies, a staff room, a small treatment and therapy suite, and a laundry room. The aim is to create a community that fosters independence among the residents while providing them with the necessary care and support.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

The Oaklea Group has made concerted efforts to engage with the community in the planning stages of this project, holding public meetings to discuss their plans. Guided by project leader Alex Wolfenden, the group is set to begin demolition in early 2024, with an estimated construction period of 18 months. As the project moves forward, the group plans to continue their community engagement efforts in 2024, ensuring transparency and collaboration every step of the way.