Nutrivitality Opens New Office in Nottingham: A Landmark in Its Expansion Journey

liquid vitamins, nutrients, and minerals

The new facility, which stands as a testament to Nutrivitality’s success and expansion, is shared with medical devices company Surescreen Diagnostics and SKINGLO, a beauty and collagen brand. The modern manufacturing unit is designed to efficiently handle high-volume mixing, bottling, vial filling, and sachet packing, boasting a staggering production capacity of two to three million products per day.

A Modern Manufacturing Marvel

Nutrivitality’s new facility is equipped with a range of features that ensure efficient and high-quality production. It houses a fully equipped research and development laboratory, around 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space with aseptic areas, and extensive warehousing facilities. The move aligns perfectly with the company’s growing needs for increased capacity and customer base expansion.

A Space for Future Growth

Apart from the manufacturing prowess, the new location also hosts commercial functions like marketing and sales, offering ample room for future growth. Nutrivitality’s Managing Director, John Knox, expressed the necessity of the move for the company’s expansion plans.

A Hub of Employment

Currently, the site accommodates approximately 35 employees from Nutrivitality, alongside 40 staff members from Surescreen Diagnostics and group shared services. The site also supports CMX Solutions, Nutrivitality’s white label and contract manufacturing division, underlining the company’s commitment towards fostering a productive and collaborative work environment.