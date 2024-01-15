en English
Business

Nutrivitality Opens New Office in Nottingham: A Landmark in Its Expansion Journey

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Nutrivitality Opens New Office in Nottingham: A Landmark in Its Expansion Journey

liquid vitamins, nutrients, and minerals

The new facility, which stands as a testament to Nutrivitality’s success and expansion, is shared with medical devices company Surescreen Diagnostics and SKINGLO, a beauty and collagen brand. The modern manufacturing unit is designed to efficiently handle high-volume mixing, bottling, vial filling, and sachet packing, boasting a staggering production capacity of two to three million products per day.

A Modern Manufacturing Marvel

Nutrivitality’s new facility is equipped with a range of features that ensure efficient and high-quality production. It houses a fully equipped research and development laboratory, around 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space with aseptic areas, and extensive warehousing facilities. The move aligns perfectly with the company’s growing needs for increased capacity and customer base expansion.

A Space for Future Growth

Apart from the manufacturing prowess, the new location also hosts commercial functions like marketing and sales, offering ample room for future growth. Nutrivitality’s Managing Director, John Knox, expressed the necessity of the move for the company’s expansion plans.

A Hub of Employment

Currently, the site accommodates approximately 35 employees from Nutrivitality, alongside 40 staff members from Surescreen Diagnostics and group shared services. The site also supports CMX Solutions, Nutrivitality’s white label and contract manufacturing division, underlining the company’s commitment towards fostering a productive and collaborative work environment.

Business United Kingdom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

