Nurses Beat London Housing Market with Help to Buy Scheme, Set to Save £16K

Nurses Jan Filiu and Helen Vladez conquered the challenging London housing market by leveraging the government's Help to Buy scheme, enabling them to purchase their first home with a minimal deposit. Their savvy financial strategies and dedication to saving have put them on a fast track to becoming mortgage-free, saving them a significant amount in interest and reducing their mortgage term by over two years.

Advertisment

Strategic Saving and Government Assistance

Jan and Helen's journey to homeownership was fueled by a combination of disciplined saving, the utilization of government schemes, and making the most of their financial resources. They capitalized on the Help to Buy scheme before its closure, which allowed them to secure a 40% equity loan for their new-build home in Kingston, significantly reducing their initial deposit requirement. Additionally, their strategic use of the Help to Buy ISA accumulated £1,500 in government bonuses towards their deposit, further easing their financial burden.

Overpaying the Mortgage

Advertisment

With a keen eye on the future, Jan and Helen have been diligently overpaying their mortgage since moving into their new home. By committing an extra £1,000 a month towards their mortgage payments, they are set to save £16,570 in interest and shorten their mortgage term by just over two years. This aggressive payment strategy is made possible through their disciplined budgeting, cutting down on non-essential expenses, and maximizing their income through overtime work during the pandemic.

Community and Future Plans

Their new home is not just a financial investment but also a community where they envision raising a family. Located conveniently close to their workplace and essential amenities, their property in New Malden offers the perfect balance of accessibility and community spirit. As they plan for the future, including starting a family, Jan and Helen reflect on their journey from savers to homeowners, emphasizing the importance of setting realistic goals and making sacrifices to achieve homeownership in a challenging market.