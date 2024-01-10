Nottinghamshire Chocolate Factory Strike Concludes with Substantial Pay Boost

In a significant development, the longest-running chocolate strike in the UK has come to a resolution, marking the end of an intense seven-week industrial action at Nottinghamshire’s Cargill Chocolate factory. The workers have accepted a substantial 10.4 percent pay increase, a marked improvement from Cargill’s initial proposal of a meagre 5.5 percent rise. Additionally, the workers will also receive a one-time cost-of-living payment.

End to Seven-Week Industrial Action

The strike action, which saw 14 days of walkouts since the end of November, has finally concluded. The GMB union, representing the workers, announced the end of the strike, highlighting the significant increase in pay as a victory for the workers’ unity and resilience. The initial offer by Cargill, which the company had labelled as ‘fair and market competitive,’ was deemed insufficient by the workers, leading to the protracted strike.

Reactions to the Resolution

The resolution of the strike has been positively received by both sides. GMB organiser, Cameron Mitchell, expressed satisfaction that the efforts and unity of the workers have been acknowledged by the company. He praised the workers for standing united and emphasised the importance of their contributions to the company’s success.

On the other hand, a spokeswoman for Cargill conveyed the company’s contentment with the outcome. She highlighted the company’s appreciation for its employees and their invaluable contributions. The resolution of the strike signifies a crucial step towards restoring normalcy at the chocolate factory, and it underlines the importance of fair wages in maintaining industrial peace.