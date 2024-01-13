Nottingham’s Tramlink Eyes Expansion to Derby Despite Challenges

Nottingham’s tram operator, Tramlink, is contemplating the viability of extending the network to Derby. The bold move comes amidst financial losses and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tim Hesketh has candidly acknowledged that such an expansion might not transpire within the company’s current contract period. However, he emphasized that if any future plans are to come to fruition, the groundwork needs to commence forthwith.

The Potential Role of the East Midlands Combined County Authority

The recent establishment of the East Midlands Combined County Authority, encompassing Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, brings a new dynamism to the proposal. The authority, equipped with a hefty £1.5 billion allocated for regional transport projects, is anticipated to invest in extending the tram network, potentially even to the East Midlands Airport.

Upcoming Elections and the Impact on Investment Priorities

Significantly, the first elections for the East Midlands Mayor are slated for May, coinciding with the authority’s official launch. The elected Mayor will wield considerable influence in setting investment priorities, thereby playing a crucial role in the proposed tram network extension. Tramlink’s contract with the city is valid for another 10 years, during which tackling fare evasion and ensuring service reliability will be other focal areas.

Plans for Further Tram Extensions

Plans for tram extensions to locales such as the Nottingham Racecourse, which were in the pipeline prior to the pandemic, are unlikely to be revived by the city council. However, they may gain momentum under the combined authority. As Tramlink navigates through these challenging times, the potential expansion of the tram network to Derby and beyond comes as a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience of public transport in the face of adversity.