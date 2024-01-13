en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nottingham’s Tramlink Eyes Expansion to Derby Despite Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Nottingham’s Tramlink Eyes Expansion to Derby Despite Challenges

Nottingham’s tram operator, Tramlink, is contemplating the viability of extending the network to Derby. The bold move comes amidst financial losses and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tim Hesketh has candidly acknowledged that such an expansion might not transpire within the company’s current contract period. However, he emphasized that if any future plans are to come to fruition, the groundwork needs to commence forthwith.

The Potential Role of the East Midlands Combined County Authority

The recent establishment of the East Midlands Combined County Authority, encompassing Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, brings a new dynamism to the proposal. The authority, equipped with a hefty £1.5 billion allocated for regional transport projects, is anticipated to invest in extending the tram network, potentially even to the East Midlands Airport.

Upcoming Elections and the Impact on Investment Priorities

Significantly, the first elections for the East Midlands Mayor are slated for May, coinciding with the authority’s official launch. The elected Mayor will wield considerable influence in setting investment priorities, thereby playing a crucial role in the proposed tram network extension. Tramlink’s contract with the city is valid for another 10 years, during which tackling fare evasion and ensuring service reliability will be other focal areas.

Plans for Further Tram Extensions

Plans for tram extensions to locales such as the Nottingham Racecourse, which were in the pipeline prior to the pandemic, are unlikely to be revived by the city council. However, they may gain momentum under the combined authority. As Tramlink navigates through these challenging times, the potential expansion of the tram network to Derby and beyond comes as a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience of public transport in the face of adversity.

0
Business Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Spark Networks SE Completes Financial Reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP Becomes Sole Owner
In a significant development for the online dating industry, Spark Networks SE, a prominent social dating platform, has announced the successful conclusion of its financial reorganization process. The restructuring, approved by the Munich Commercial Court, has substantially improved Spark’s capital structure and liquidity. As a result of the financial reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP has
Spark Networks SE Completes Financial Reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP Becomes Sole Owner
Abu Dhabi's NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction
4 mins ago
Abu Dhabi's NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction
Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming
4 mins ago
Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming
Middle East CEOs Optimistic, Yet Fearful of AI and Automation
2 mins ago
Middle East CEOs Optimistic, Yet Fearful of AI and Automation
Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb's Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth
4 mins ago
Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb's Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report
4 mins ago
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
1 min
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
2 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
2 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
2 mins
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
6 mins
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
6 mins
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
8 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
9 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app