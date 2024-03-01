Nottingham's Emett Clock Shines On: Pete Dexter's Decade of Dedication Honored

For more than ten years, Pete Dexter has been the unsung hero behind the maintenance of Nottingham's renowned Emett Clock, ensuring its intricate mechanics and whimsical charm continue to captivate visitors at the Victoria Centre. This unique landmark, officially known as The Aqua Horological Tintinnabulator, stands as a testament to the ingenuity of cartoonist and constructor Rowland Emett. Created in 1973, the clock has undergone various repairs, with Dexter playing a pivotal role in its preservation.

A Labour of Love

In 2013, Dexter, a retired engineer, noticed the clock's deteriorating internal electronics and volunteered to restore them. His efforts led to the dismantling of the clock and its transport to Birmingham for extensive repairs. Working closely with the Rowland Emett Society, Dexter designed and rebuilt a replacement system to drive the ornate cobweb wheel, ensuring the clock's continued operation. Furthermore, he updated the clock's audio system, replacing the obsolete cassette tapes with a CD-based source, thus preserving the 1724 harpsichord music by Rameau that accompanies the clock's chime.

Recognition and Artistic Tribute

To celebrate Dexter's dedication, Victoria Centre collaborated with Molly Moss, a talented local artist and recent graduate of Nottingham Trent University, to create a bespoke acrylic painting. This artwork, which took approximately three weeks to complete, captures the Emett Clock's grandeur and includes Dexter himself, standing proudly beside the landmark he has so passionately preserved. Presented by Glen Staniforth, operations manager, the painting serves as a formal acknowledgment of Dexter's invaluable contributions to the Victoria Centre and the wider Nottingham community.

Continuing Legacy

The Emett Clock remains a beloved feature of the Victoria Centre, attracting visitors with its intricate design and whimsical mechanics. Nigel Wheatley, Victoria Centre director, praised Dexter's work, emphasizing the clock's role in adding character to the shopping centre and the joy it brings to shoppers who pause to admire it and make a 'penny wish'. Dexter's dedication not only ensures the clock's operational integrity but also preserves its original charm and craftsmanship for future generations to enjoy.

As visitors continue to marvel at the Emett Clock, Dexter's story serves as a reminder of the impact one individual's passion and skill can have on preserving cultural heritage. Through the partnership with Molly Moss, Victoria Centre has also highlighted the importance of supporting local artists, thereby fostering a community that values both its historical landmarks and the talents of its members.