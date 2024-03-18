Notorious Animal Rights Activists Cleared in Psychological Warfare Case Against Businessman

Two well-known animal rights activists, Mel Broughton and David Blenkinsop, have been acquitted by Cambridge Crown Court of conducting a campaign of psychological warfare against Russell Morgan, a transport company boss, despite their history of criminal activities related to animal rights extremism. The jury was not informed about their past, which includes lengthy prison sentences for bombing campaigns targeting animal testing facilities. The activists employed tracking devices and hidden cameras, and directly confronted Morgan and his family, branding him a "puppy killer" in their crusade against companies associated with animal testing lab previously known as Huntingdon Life Sciences (HLS).

Background and Campaign Tactics

The campaign by Broughton and Blenkinsop focused on Intimidating Morgan, whose company, Impex, was involved in transporting animals for medical research. The activists used sophisticated surveillance methods including tracking devices on company and staff vehicles, and 'rock cams' outside the Impex premises. This relentless targeting escalated to personal confrontations and public accusations, causing significant distress to Morgan and his family, with Morgan reporting the impact as terrifying, leading to changes in both his professional and personal life to ensure their safety.

Judicial Outcome and Public Reaction

Despite the intense campaign, Broughton and Blenkinsop were acquitted of all charges, with their defense arguing they aimed to expose animal rights offences. This decision has sparked controversy, particularly due to the jury's unawareness of the activists' criminal pasts, raising questions about the relevance of past convictions in assessing current allegations. The case has reignited discussions on the balance between activism and harassment, and the protection needed for individuals conducting lawful business activities that are targeted by protestors.

Implications and Broader Context

This case highlights the ongoing tensions between animal rights activism and the biomedical research industry, which has faced similar attacks in the past. The acquittal of Broughton and Blenkinsop underscores the challenges in prosecuting activists under current laws, prompting calls for new legislations to protect businesses from harassment. Moreover, it reflects on the ethical debates surrounding animal research, the importance of safeguarding scientific endeavors that contribute to medical advancements, and the necessity of finding a balance that respects both animal welfare and scientific progress.