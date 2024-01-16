Nostra Terra Forges Strategic Partnership with Cypress Subsidiary to Boost East Texas Oil Output

In a significant move in the global energy sector, London-based oil and gas entity, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company PLC, has inked a strategic partnership deal with a subsidiary of Cypress. The collaboration is aimed at leveraging a comprehensive and modern 3D seismic data set to unearth and develop production growth opportunities in East Texas. A region where both entities have previously demonstrated remarkable outcomes.

Advertisment

Plumbing the Depths of the Sub-Clarksville Horizon

The initial focus of this partnership is on the sub-Clarksville horizon, a geological layer found in the Fouke wells. The companies plan to operate new wells in an area covering 80,000 acres. Nostra Terra is poised to have an 87.5% working interest, while Cypress will be carried in the initial three wells. This strategic move is predicted to unlock significant value for both companies. However, the technical efforts of this partnership won't be confined to this one horizon.

Harnessing 3D Seismic Data for Enhanced Exploration

Advertisment

The partnership plans to utilize an extensive, modern, regional 3D seismic data set. This technology offers a more in-depth and accurate view of the subsurface, thereby enhancing exploration capabilities. It aids in identifying potential drilling locations and in increasing efficiency in oil and gas operations. The use of 3D seismic data is expected to boost productivity within the targeted area, resulting in potential economic and strategic benefits.

Implications of the Strategic Partnership

This partnership is not just about creating new wells. It's about creating a synergy that harnesses the expertise and technology of both companies to unlock East Texas' oil potential. The successful 'Fouke' wells in the Pine Mills field, which produced over 130,000 barrels of oil, are a testament to the potential of the region. The partnership aims to replicate similar results across the expansive area covered by the 3D seismic data set, thus marking a new chapter in the region's oil production narrative.