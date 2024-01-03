en English
Business

Norwich’s Riverside Area: Five Guys Opens, Poundland Closes, Cancer Research UK Plans Move

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Norwich's Riverside Area: Five Guys Opens, Poundland Closes, Cancer Research UK Plans Move

Fast-food chain Five Guys has expanded its footprint in Norwich, opening a new outlet at the city’s Riverside Leisure Park. The American burger joint, celebrated for its customizable burgers, fries, and milkshakes, started serving customers in November 2023. This new location, previously home to Frankie & Benny’s, marks the second Five Guys outlet in Norwich, with the first one situated on Orford Place.

Poundland Closure and Potential New Store

In contrast, Riverside Retail Park witnessed the closure of a Poundland store on Christmas Eve. The discount retail chain, which occupied a significant space within the park, has not yet revealed a replacement. However, the company is not retreating from the city. Plans are already in motion for Poundland to open a new store in the expansive unit once housing BHS and Primark on St Stephens Street.

Cancer Research UK Eyes Vacant Unit

Meanwhile, Cancer Research UK is reportedly planning a move into the Riverside Retail Park. The charitable organization is eyeing the long-vacant unit formerly occupied by Mothercare. The space, situated strategically between Next and Boots, has been empty since 2020. Early plans suggest the unit will be repurposed into a charity shop and donation center, contributing to the park’s diverse mix of businesses.

These developments, involving both openings and closures, underline the dynamic nature of Norwich’s Riverside area. As businesses come and go, the area continues to evolve, reflecting changes in consumer preferences and the broader retail landscape.

Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

