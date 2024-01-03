Norwich’s Riverside Area: Five Guys Opens, Poundland Closes, Cancer Research UK Plans Move

Fast-food chain Five Guys has expanded its footprint in Norwich, opening a new outlet at the city’s Riverside Leisure Park. The American burger joint, celebrated for its customizable burgers, fries, and milkshakes, started serving customers in November 2023. This new location, previously home to Frankie & Benny’s, marks the second Five Guys outlet in Norwich, with the first one situated on Orford Place.

Poundland Closure and Potential New Store

In contrast, Riverside Retail Park witnessed the closure of a Poundland store on Christmas Eve. The discount retail chain, which occupied a significant space within the park, has not yet revealed a replacement. However, the company is not retreating from the city. Plans are already in motion for Poundland to open a new store in the expansive unit once housing BHS and Primark on St Stephens Street.

Cancer Research UK Eyes Vacant Unit

Meanwhile, Cancer Research UK is reportedly planning a move into the Riverside Retail Park. The charitable organization is eyeing the long-vacant unit formerly occupied by Mothercare. The space, situated strategically between Next and Boots, has been empty since 2020. Early plans suggest the unit will be repurposed into a charity shop and donation center, contributing to the park’s diverse mix of businesses.

These developments, involving both openings and closures, underline the dynamic nature of Norwich’s Riverside area. As businesses come and go, the area continues to evolve, reflecting changes in consumer preferences and the broader retail landscape.