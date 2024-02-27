Norwich's Open-Air Cinema Experience Returns with Classics and Contemporary Hits

As summer approaches, Norwich is set to revive the cherished tradition of open-air cinema, offering an immersive cinematic experience under the stars at Whitlingham Country Park. The event, spanning the weekend of July 27-28, is expected to draw film enthusiasts eager to relish in a blend of classic and modern movies in an idyllic outdoor setting.

Advertisment

Event Lineup and Amenities

The selection of films promises to cater to a wide audience, kicking off with 'Mamma Mia!' on Saturday evening, followed by 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'The Greatest Showman' on Sunday. Beyond the screenings, attendees will enjoy a range of amenities including hot food, a bar, and a silent disco, ensuring a memorable experience. The event is also dog-friendly, inviting movie-goers to bring their pets along. Tickets are on sale, with an early bird discount, encouraging early reservations.

Preparation and Recommendations

Advertisment

Given the outdoor nature of the event, attendees are advised to come prepared for the evening chill with warm clothing and blankets or camping chairs for comfort. While guests are welcome to bring their own refreshments, the availability of on-site amenities provides convenient options for dining and entertainment. A highlight of the weekend promises to be the silent disco on Saturday night, offering a unique way to engage with music and fellow attendees under the night sky.

Additional Information and Booking

With a capacity for large crowds and a scenic backdrop, Whitlingham Country Park is an ideal location for such an event. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets early, especially to take advantage of early bird pricing. For more details and to book tickets, visitors can refer to the official event page on EDP24. For an alternative outdoor cinema experience, the Pretty Woman Outdoor Cinema Experience at Dunston Hall offers another opportunity for movie fans in Norwich to enjoy cinema in an open-air setting later in August.