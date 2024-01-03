en English
Transportation

Norwich Motorists Contribute Over £250,000 in Fines for Bus Lane Violations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Norwich Motorists Contribute Over £250,000 in Fines for Bus Lane Violations

In the city of Norwich, 9,877 motorists have been fined over the past year for driving in bus lanes, collectively contributing more than £250,000 to Norfolk County Council’s coffers. The majority of these infractions were captured by the Brazen Gate bus gate camera. Operational for a mere two hours on weekday mornings, this camera alone was responsible for catching 4,021 drivers, thereby contributing £108,349 to the total fine pot.

Decline in Infractions and Fines

This figure represents a decrease from the previous year when 6,043 motorists were caught at the same location. The penalty charge for driving in a bus lane remains unchanged at £70, halved to £35 if paid within 21 days. Cameras positioned throughout the city center have also played a pivotal role in monitoring traffic and enforcing regulations.

Distribution of Violations Across the City

The Albion Way bus gate, situated near Morrisons and Riverside Leisure Centre, caught over 2,000 drivers, while close to 1,300 fines were issued at Rampant Horse Street. However, all locations were not equally active. Some additional cameras caught fewer violators, with the one at Whitehorse Lane in Bixley, catching the least at 359.

Appeals and Enforcements

While some fines were cancelled due to valid reasons or technical errors, only 26 cases reached the appeal stage, out of which 18 were successful. Interestingly, the number of infractions and total fines decreased compared to the previous year’s figures of 11,204 violations and £288,880 in fines. Norfolk County Council enforces bus lanes as part of their strategy to enhance safety, air quality, and residents’ quality of life. The fines are used to cover enforcement costs, with any surplus funding road maintenance and transport improvements.

A new enforcement camera is in the pipeline for Thorpe Road as part of a £2.5m revamp around Norwich Railway Station, signaling continued vigilance in keeping bus lanes clear for public transport.

Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

