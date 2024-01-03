Norwich Games Convention 2024: A Multi-Venue Odyssey

In the wake of the successful inaugural event in August 2023, the Norwich Games Convention is set to return in 2024. With its original location, The Halls, undergoing a significant £3.6 million refurbishment, the convention will be hosted across multiple venues, charting a new course for this celebrated gaming event. The Halls, which housed 1,300 attendees last year, are slated to be closed throughout 2024, with a view to reopening in spring 2025.

Multi-Location Gaming Extravaganza

Despite the shift in location, the upcoming convention promises to be a vibrant celebration of board games. Scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024, the event showcases a plethora of gaming-related activities. Organizers Stacey Sanderson and John Anthony are orchestrating an assembly of local artists, exhibitors, and game designers. Alongside these, visitors can expect open-play areas and a bring-and-buy sale, adding to the eclectic mix of attractions.

Art, Circus, and Games

The 2024 Norwich Games Convention will spread its wings across several locations, notably the Norwich University of the Arts and the Oak Circus Centre. These venues, each with their unique ambiance, will collectively house the convention’s diverse offerings. As anticipation builds, tickets are slated to go on sale in spring 2024, offering enthusiasts a chance to be part of this remarkable gaming journey.