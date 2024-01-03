en English
Norwich Games Convention 2024: A Multi-Venue Odyssey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
2024 Norwich Games Convention Sets Sail for New Venues

In the wake of the successful inaugural event in August 2023, the Norwich Games Convention is set to return in 2024. With its original location, The Halls, undergoing a significant £3.6 million refurbishment, the convention will be hosted across multiple venues, charting a new course for this celebrated gaming event. The Halls, which housed 1,300 attendees last year, are slated to be closed throughout 2024, with a view to reopening in spring 2025.

Multi-Location Gaming Extravaganza

Despite the shift in location, the upcoming convention promises to be a vibrant celebration of board games. Scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024, the event showcases a plethora of gaming-related activities. Organizers Stacey Sanderson and John Anthony are orchestrating an assembly of local artists, exhibitors, and game designers. Alongside these, visitors can expect open-play areas and a bring-and-buy sale, adding to the eclectic mix of attractions.

Art, Circus, and Games

The 2024 Norwich Games Convention will spread its wings across several locations, notably the Norwich University of the Arts and the Oak Circus Centre. These venues, each with their unique ambiance, will collectively house the convention’s diverse offerings. As anticipation builds, tickets are slated to go on sale in spring 2024, offering enthusiasts a chance to be part of this remarkable gaming journey.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

