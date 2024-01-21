Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway Celebrates 20th Birthday in Military

On reaching the notable age of twenty, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway chose to celebrate not in the comfort of her royal lineage but in the austere setting of the Skjold camp, part of the Northern Brigade of the Norwegian Army. The princess, second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, commenced her military service away from the comfort of her family, sparking a unique celebration of her transition into adulthood.

Embracing Military Life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's military service, expected to last a year, marks a significant milestone in her journey towards independence. She will undergo rigorous training, acquiring skills such as hand-to-hand combat, and live alongside other soldiers and civilian employees. Norway, the first European country and NATO member to introduce compulsory military service for both men and women since 2015, now sees its princess in the frontlines of this national obligation.

A Royal in the Ranks

Far from the comforts of her royal home, Ingrid Alexandra has begun her service in the Engineer Battalion at Camp Sköld, a vast region bordering Finland and Sweden. She will undergo basic training, be assigned a service position, and further specific training. This practical experience as a soldier forms an integral part of her military service, instilling discipline and fostering team spirit within her.

Continuing a Family Tradition

Her military service aligns with the footsteps of her father, Crown Prince Haakon, reflecting a continuation of the royal family's tradition. Meanwhile, the Norwegian royal family continues its public appearances and honors its princess in her absence. Ingrid Alexandra's younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, continues his studies in Asker, showcasing the diversity of the paths chosen by the young royals.