Norton Green's Hidden Gem: Backfold Farm Blends Tradition with Modern Luxury

Nestled in the heart of Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, Backfold Farm stands as a testament to the seamless blend of traditional charm and modern sophistication. This three-bedroom detached farmhouse, located in Foundry Square, is a perfect example of how rustic elements and contemporary design can coexist harmoniously. With its old beams, wooden features, and state-of-the-art amenities, Backfold Farm offers a unique living experience, making it a coveted property in today's real estate market.

Unique Features and Luxurious Amenities

The heart of Backfold Farm lies in its spacious open reception room, which houses a distinctive fireplace that immediately draws attention. Its unique herringbone brick pattern is not just a heating source but a piece of art that adds to the home's rustic charm. The kitchen is a dream for culinary enthusiasts, equipped with a central island and a utility room, seamlessly blending functionality with style. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area can host up to 10 guests, ideal for both intimate family dinners and larger social gatherings.

The property's master bedroom is a sanctuary of comfort, featuring built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom that rivals the size of many family bathrooms. The additional two bedrooms do not fall short in luxury, offering ample space and built-in wardrobes, affirming Backfold Farm's commitment to combining elegance with practicality. Outside, the Cheshire brick double garage includes a convenient toilet, emphasizing the thoughtful details that make this farmhouse not just a house but a home.

Surroundings and Accessibility

One of Backfold Farm's most compelling attributes is its surroundings. With adjoining stables and approximately two acres of paddock land, it offers breathtaking countryside views, providing a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Despite its idyllic location, the property maintains excellent proximity to local amenities, including schools, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a balance between rural charm and urban convenience. Access to the farmhouse is secured through electric gates shared with two other homes, ensuring privacy and security for its residents.

Contact Information and Viewing Details

For those interested in making Backfold Farm their new home, further details can be obtained by contacting Chris Hamriding Lettings and Estates. This property represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Norton Green's heritage, beautifully modernized to meet the demands of contemporary living. Whether you're drawn to its unique architectural features, its luxurious amenities, or its serene location, Backfold Farm is a property that promises to turn the dream of an ideal home into reality.

As the market for unique and characterful homes continues to grow, Backfold Farm stands out as a prime example of how traditional and modern elements can be woven together to create a living space that is both timeless and timely. Its blend of rustic charm and modern luxury makes it a standout property, promising a lifestyle of comfort, elegance, and tranquility.