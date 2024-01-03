Northern Ireland’s Gambling Industry Statistics for 2022 Unveiled

The Department for Communities in Northern Ireland has released the Gambling Licencing and Industry Data 2022 report, revealing in-depth statistics about the region’s gambling industry. Unlike the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland operates under its own regulations, separate from the UK Gambling Commission. The data exposed a robust gambling industry with a wide variety of gambling options including amusement machines, bingo clubs, and bookmakers shops.

Unveiling the Numbers

According to the report, the region granted 119 permits for gaming machines offering a maximum payout of 25 and 18 permits for machines with a maximum payout of 8. There were also 36 active bingo club licenses and 279 bookmakers’ shop licenses in operation. The gambling industry provided employment for 2,185 people during the 2020-2021 period. These establishments collectively generated 67 million in revenue from a total turnover of 339.2 million. The report further specified that the 8 payout machines offer rewards in the form of cash, tokens for non-monetary prizes, or a blend of both.

Nebraska’s Horse Racing Scene

Meanwhile, in the United States, a report prepared for the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has indicated that there is no requirement for additional horse racing tracks beyond the current six in the state. The report suggests that there is adequate capacity to triple or quadruple racing in Nebraska. The potential impact of a proposed racetrack casino in Bellevue was also examined, with the report concluding that it would increase overall gambling revenue in the state but reduce the revenue of existing racetrack casinos. The report’s findings have sparked disagreement over its impact on the Bellevue proposal.

Global Casino Licences and Sports Betting

On a global scale, Belgian gaming group Gaming1, through its Circus Casino France subsidiary, has secured the rights to operate the Casino de Davos and the Casino de Crans-Montana in Valais, Switzerland from 2025 to 2044. Gaming1 has plans for both casinos’ development and modernization and is hopeful of obtaining an online license. Furthermore, in Colorado, the sports betting handle reached a record-breaking $608 million in November 2023, marking the first time in state history that the handle exceeded $600 million. Despite the substantial increase in handle, gross gaming revenue fell from $46.9 million in October to $28.6 million in November.