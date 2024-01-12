Northern Ireland’s DAERA Unveils Sixth Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report

In an effort to ensure equitable treatment for the rural communities of Northern Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has unveiled its latest Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report. This document, the sixth of its kind, is a result of the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016, a legislation designed to integrate the needs and considerations of rural residents into policy development and public service provision.

Empowering Rural Communities

As per the report, it serves as a comprehensive record of all Rural Needs Impact Assessments conducted by public authorities. These assessments play a pivotal role in understanding the unique challenges that rural residents face when accessing public services, thus guiding the authorities to tailor their service delivery methods to prevent any potential disadvantage.

A Standard Practice

Speaking on the occasion, Teresa O’Neill, DAERA’s Director of Rural Affairs, affirmed that the Rural Needs Impact Assessment process has become a standard practice amongst public authorities ever since the implementation of the Rural Needs Act. She emphasized the importance of this process in ensuring rural inhabitants are not left behind in the region’s progress.

Proactive Engagement

DAERA, in its commitment to the rural communities, is actively engaging with public authorities to effectively enforce the Rural Needs Act and to stimulate innovative solutions to the challenges faced by these communities. The ultimate aim is to bridge any existing gaps in service delivery and to foster an environment where rural residents receive equal consideration in the region’s policy development and public service provision.