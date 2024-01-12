en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Northern Ireland’s DAERA Unveils Sixth Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Northern Ireland’s DAERA Unveils Sixth Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report

In an effort to ensure equitable treatment for the rural communities of Northern Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has unveiled its latest Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report. This document, the sixth of its kind, is a result of the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016, a legislation designed to integrate the needs and considerations of rural residents into policy development and public service provision.

Empowering Rural Communities

As per the report, it serves as a comprehensive record of all Rural Needs Impact Assessments conducted by public authorities. These assessments play a pivotal role in understanding the unique challenges that rural residents face when accessing public services, thus guiding the authorities to tailor their service delivery methods to prevent any potential disadvantage.

A Standard Practice

Speaking on the occasion, Teresa O’Neill, DAERA’s Director of Rural Affairs, affirmed that the Rural Needs Impact Assessment process has become a standard practice amongst public authorities ever since the implementation of the Rural Needs Act. She emphasized the importance of this process in ensuring rural inhabitants are not left behind in the region’s progress.

Proactive Engagement

DAERA, in its commitment to the rural communities, is actively engaging with public authorities to effectively enforce the Rural Needs Act and to stimulate innovative solutions to the challenges faced by these communities. The ultimate aim is to bridge any existing gaps in service delivery and to foster an environment where rural residents receive equal consideration in the region’s policy development and public service provision.

0
Agriculture United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
13 mins ago
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
George Isbester, an unsung hero from New South Wales, found unexpected love in the 1980s. Though the Australian dating show ‘Perfect Match’ did not directly result in matrimony, it paved the way for a cross-continental romance that has stood the test of time. Isbester caught the eye of many an admirer through his appearance on
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
1 hour ago
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
German Farmers Occupy Highway and Raise National Flag in Protest
1 hour ago
German Farmers Occupy Highway and Raise National Flag in Protest
Goshen College's Merry Lea Center Invites Community for Seed Swap
20 mins ago
Goshen College's Merry Lea Center Invites Community for Seed Swap
Reencle Gravity: An Innovation in Home Composting Unveiled at CES 2024
31 mins ago
Reencle Gravity: An Innovation in Home Composting Unveiled at CES 2024
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
1 hour ago
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
2 mins
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
3 mins
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
4 mins
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
5 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
5 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
5 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
8 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app