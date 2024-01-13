Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle

The Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has sparked a consultation aimed at potentially reducing the compensation rates for cattle suffering from bovine tuberculosis (bTB). The move comes as a response to instructions from the Northern Ireland secretary, amidst the growing pressures on public expenditure.

Current Compensation Model and Its Impact

Farmers currently receive full market value compensation for each animal culled due to bTB. In the 2022/23 period, these payments amounted to a striking £38 million, out of the record £53 million spent on the bTB eradication program. The cattle industry, valued at £2.1 billion annually, plays a significant role in Northern Ireland’s economy. However, the increasing disease rates and market values have escalated the costs of the bTB program, particularly the compensation payments.

Proposed Reductions and Financial Sustainability

The proposed reduction in compensation rates would be implemented in phases. In the first year, the compensation would drop to 90% of the cattle’s market value, followed by a further reduction to 75% in the subsequent year. The consultation, which will span eight weeks, centers on one crucial question for stakeholders: Do they agree with the proposed cuts as a means of saving public funds?

Broader Effort to Raise Revenue

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to raise revenues to ensure the financial sustainability of Stormont. Other proposals for revenue generation include consultations on property tax reform and the introduction of household water charges, currently not billed to Northern Ireland residents. The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, has emphasized the ‘critical necessity’ of raising revenue for the financial sustainability of Stormont. Additionally, the government has proposed a £3.3 billion funding package for Northern Ireland, contingent on the restoration of Stormont and the requirement for the executive to generate additional revenue.