en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle

The Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has sparked a consultation aimed at potentially reducing the compensation rates for cattle suffering from bovine tuberculosis (bTB). The move comes as a response to instructions from the Northern Ireland secretary, amidst the growing pressures on public expenditure.

Current Compensation Model and Its Impact

Farmers currently receive full market value compensation for each animal culled due to bTB. In the 2022/23 period, these payments amounted to a striking £38 million, out of the record £53 million spent on the bTB eradication program. The cattle industry, valued at £2.1 billion annually, plays a significant role in Northern Ireland’s economy. However, the increasing disease rates and market values have escalated the costs of the bTB program, particularly the compensation payments.

Proposed Reductions and Financial Sustainability

The proposed reduction in compensation rates would be implemented in phases. In the first year, the compensation would drop to 90% of the cattle’s market value, followed by a further reduction to 75% in the subsequent year. The consultation, which will span eight weeks, centers on one crucial question for stakeholders: Do they agree with the proposed cuts as a means of saving public funds?

Broader Effort to Raise Revenue

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to raise revenues to ensure the financial sustainability of Stormont. Other proposals for revenue generation include consultations on property tax reform and the introduction of household water charges, currently not billed to Northern Ireland residents. The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, has emphasized the ‘critical necessity’ of raising revenue for the financial sustainability of Stormont. Additionally, the government has proposed a £3.3 billion funding package for Northern Ireland, contingent on the restoration of Stormont and the requirement for the executive to generate additional revenue.

0
Agriculture Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
12 mins ago
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption
The Tea Association of India (TAI) is making a strong case for increased domestic tea consumption to counteract the current price stagnation caused by a demand-supply imbalance. As per TAI President Ajay Jalan, the numerous health benefits of tea, validated by extensive studies, could serve as a significant driver for enhancing consumption. However, the industry’s
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
1 hour ago
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers' Struggle Against Israeli Settlement
1 hour ago
Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers' Struggle Against Israeli Settlement
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
22 mins ago
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
23 mins ago
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
Bunge Global SA to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024
28 mins ago
Bunge Global SA to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
26 seconds
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
35 seconds
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
57 seconds
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
2 mins
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
2 mins
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
2 mins
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
2 mins
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
2 mins
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
2 mins
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app