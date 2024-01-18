en English
Business

Northern Bear PLC Announces Board Reshuffle: John Davies Steps In As Keith Soulsby Retires

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Northern Bear PLC Announces Board Reshuffle: John Davies Steps In As Keith Soulsby Retires

In a significant reshuffle of its top ranks, Northern Bear PLC, a key player in the construction sector, has unveiled changes in its Board of Directors. Keith Soulsby, the incumbent Group Operations Director, has declared his intent to retire on March 31, 2024, thereby stepping down from his role and Directorship.

Soulsby’s Successor: John Davies

In anticipation of Soulsby’s retirement, the company has inducted John Davies as an Executive Director. This appointment is effective immediately. Davies boasts an illustrious career in the construction industry, with stints as Managing Director of Meldrum Group and Chief Operating Officer of Esh Group. His leadership significantly bolstered profitable growth at these firms.

Davies at Northern Bear PLC

Davies joined Northern Bear PLC as Managing Director of Arcas Building Solutions Limited in June 2023. Since then, he has orchestrated significant operational and commercial enhancements to the business. His recruitment was a strategic move, designed to provide a smooth transition plan for Soulsby’s departure.

Davies: The Future of Northern Bear PLC

Davies has been an integral part of the senior management team at Northern Bear PLC over the past several months, gearing up for his new responsibilities. His appointment marks a promising step in the company’s future, given his past track record and the considerable improvements he has already brought to the company.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

