Northern Appoints Matt Rice as New Chief Operating Officer

UK train operator Northern has announced the appointment of Matt Rice as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rice, an accomplished railway executive with widespread experience across the UK and Middle Eastern railways, will take over the reins from Tricia Williams, who is stepping up as the new Managing Director following Nick Donovan’s departure.

A New Era for Northern

Rice’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Northern, a major player in the UK’s railway network operating 2,500 services daily and serving over 500 stations in the North of England. His ascension to the role of COO is expected to begin in the spring, marking a new chapter in the company’s quest to enhance its service quality and reliability in the region.

From Route Director to COO

A graduate of Aberystwyth University, Rice’s career trajectory is marked by an impressive stint in the Middle Eastern railways before he returned to the UK in 2019 to serve as Network Rail’s north and east route director. His role as COO at Northern will see him responsible for the smooth operation of all engineering and service operations in the North of England.

Customer-Centric Vision

Rice’s vision for Northern revolves around the passengers. His primary objective is to deliver a stable and reliable service, focusing on enhancing the passenger experience and fostering a positive workplace culture. This customer-centric approach aligns with Northern’s dedication to continually improve its services.