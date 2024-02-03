Northamptonshire to Boost Tourism via Local Visitor Economy Partnership

As part of an ambitious plan to stimulate economic growth and promote local pride, West Northamptonshire Council has set its sights on the development of a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) in Northamptonshire. The strategy, recently adopted, is designed not only to expand the region's diverse and resilient tourism offerings but also to tap into the substantial potential that the sector has for growth.

A Collaborative Effort

Councillor Daniel Lister, the Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, underscored the council's commitment to work hand in hand with the private sector. The goal? To enhance Northamptonshire's tourism infrastructure and create a more robust visitor economy. Lister emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving these objectives, recognizing the vital role that the private sector has in fostering sustainable growth.

Four Pillars of Growth

The LVEP isn't a one-dimensional initiative. It's anchored on four key themes: Visits and Value, Great People, Better Business, and Inspirational Places. These themes, each representing a critical aspect of the tourism industry, are expected to drive the partnership's efforts and shape the future of Northamptonshire's visitor economy.

Support from Visit England

Crucially, the LVEP has the backing of Visit England, the national tourism agency. This support will enable the partnership to promote and market specific destinations, attract tourists, and secure government funding for various initiatives. Local councils, too, will continue to play their part, delivering specific tourism activities at a local level and collaborating with wider partners for larger initiatives when necessary.

In essence, the LVEP signifies a concerted effort to develop Northamptonshire's visitor economy. With the council, private sector, and national tourism agency working together, there's every reason to be optimistic about the future of tourism in the region.