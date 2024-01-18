en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

North Wales Braces for Cold Spell and Storm, ‘Dragon’s Tail’ Cloud Formation Sparks Interest

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
North Wales Braces for Cold Spell and Storm, ‘Dragon’s Tail’ Cloud Formation Sparks Interest

A yellow alert has been issued for North Wales as the region experiences a cold spell marked by snow and ice, with the alert remaining in effect until 11 am today. The Met Office forecast suggests the possibility of showers, possibly in the form of sleet and snow, continuing into Thursday morning. This weather is set to create icy patches on untreated surfaces and could result in small amounts of snow accumulating. Specifically, there is a chance of 2-5 cm of snow accumulation above 150 meters in West and North Wales.

Preparing for a Winter Storm

Residents are urged to stay updated with further developments through a live blog. In addition, a storm is expected to hit North Wales over the weekend, with forecasts predicting gusts of up to 70mph. Travel warnings are in place, and National Rail has warned of potential delays. The Met Office advises residents to plan routes, allow extra time for journeys, check for road closures or delays to public transport, and have essentials in the car in case of delays.

A Dragon’s Tail in the Sky

In other news, a notable cloud formation in North Wales was recently likened to a ‘dragon’s tail’. This captivated local residents and created quite a stir on social media. People are encouraged to follow updates on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, and to use the North Wales Live app for real-time news and information.

UK Struggles Through Severe Winter Weather

Meanwhile, the UK is grappling with severe cold weather, with snow and ice warnings in place. Temperatures have plummeted to as low as -11C in England and -10C in Scotland. An amber warning for snow is in place for northern Scotland, with potential for up to 20cm more snowfall. Other areas, including Wales, south-west England, and eastern England, are also under separate warnings. Cold weather payments are being made to vulnerable households in England and Wales, and a cold-health alert has been issued.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
9 mins ago
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
In a turn of events that marks the end of an era, Sir Dave Brailsford is stepping down as team principal of the Ineos-Grenadiers cycling team. The news broke as Brailsford shifts his career focus towards football, particularly his new role at Manchester United. A New Chapter in Sports Brailsford, the co-founder of the team
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey
17 mins ago
Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey
Saints Women Conclude 2022 with a Defeat but Not Without Progress
18 mins ago
Saints Women Conclude 2022 with a Defeat but Not Without Progress
West Midlands Trains Grapples with High Cancellation and Delay Rates
14 mins ago
West Midlands Trains Grapples with High Cancellation and Delay Rates
Sadiq Khan Calls for 'Youth Mobility Agreement' Post-Brexit
15 mins ago
Sadiq Khan Calls for 'Youth Mobility Agreement' Post-Brexit
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
16 mins ago
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
Latest Headlines
World News
Unseasonal Cold in Mumbai Heightens Health Risks for Children
2 mins
Unseasonal Cold in Mumbai Heightens Health Risks for Children
Pascal Siakam's Whirlwind Debut with the Indiana Pacers
3 mins
Pascal Siakam's Whirlwind Debut with the Indiana Pacers
Longford Defends O'Byrne Cup: A Historic Win Over Dublin
4 mins
Longford Defends O'Byrne Cup: A Historic Win Over Dublin
Bill Maher Advocates for 'Year of Sanity' in 2024 Amid Political Extremes
4 mins
Bill Maher Advocates for 'Year of Sanity' in 2024 Amid Political Extremes
High-Stakes Hockey: Record Ticket Prices as Canucks Face Leafs in Anticipated NHL Matchup
4 mins
High-Stakes Hockey: Record Ticket Prices as Canucks Face Leafs in Anticipated NHL Matchup
Lamar Jackson: A Glimpse Beyond the Field During NFL Playoffs
5 mins
Lamar Jackson: A Glimpse Beyond the Field During NFL Playoffs
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
8 mins
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
8 mins
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
9 mins
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app