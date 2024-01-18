North Wales Braces for Cold Spell and Storm, ‘Dragon’s Tail’ Cloud Formation Sparks Interest

A yellow alert has been issued for North Wales as the region experiences a cold spell marked by snow and ice, with the alert remaining in effect until 11 am today. The Met Office forecast suggests the possibility of showers, possibly in the form of sleet and snow, continuing into Thursday morning. This weather is set to create icy patches on untreated surfaces and could result in small amounts of snow accumulating. Specifically, there is a chance of 2-5 cm of snow accumulation above 150 meters in West and North Wales.

Preparing for a Winter Storm

Residents are urged to stay updated with further developments through a live blog. In addition, a storm is expected to hit North Wales over the weekend, with forecasts predicting gusts of up to 70mph. Travel warnings are in place, and National Rail has warned of potential delays. The Met Office advises residents to plan routes, allow extra time for journeys, check for road closures or delays to public transport, and have essentials in the car in case of delays.

A Dragon’s Tail in the Sky

In other news, a notable cloud formation in North Wales was recently likened to a ‘dragon’s tail’. This captivated local residents and created quite a stir on social media. People are encouraged to follow updates on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, and to use the North Wales Live app for real-time news and information.

UK Struggles Through Severe Winter Weather

Meanwhile, the UK is grappling with severe cold weather, with snow and ice warnings in place. Temperatures have plummeted to as low as -11C in England and -10C in Scotland. An amber warning for snow is in place for northern Scotland, with potential for up to 20cm more snowfall. Other areas, including Wales, south-west England, and eastern England, are also under separate warnings. Cold weather payments are being made to vulnerable households in England and Wales, and a cold-health alert has been issued.