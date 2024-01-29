North View Academy Recognized for Excellence in Special Education

In a significant recognition of its efforts, the North View Academy, a special school committed to the education of children with emotional and learning needs, has been awarded a 'good' rating in all areas by Ofsted inspectors. The academy, located in Weston-super-Mare, was lauded for its inclusive, ambitious, and engaging school culture and curriculum.

Curriculum Planning and Reading Development

The school's curriculum is designed with a broad and ambitious scope, specifically crafted to cater to the unique needs of its students and prepare them for their next stages of education. The planning focuses on building knowledge and skills gradually, with a significant emphasis on the development of reading from early stages. This approach has been recognized as an effective method of fostering learning and growth in students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Personal Development and Enrichment Activities

North View Academy's commitment to the personal development of its pupils extends beyond the classroom. This is exemplified by the school's enrichment activities, such as the 'Hug in a Mug' initiative, acts of kindness, and a variety of educational trips. Inspectors noted these activities as effective ways to promote personal development and cultivate a nurturing and supportive school environment.

Effective SEND Teaching and Supportive Governance

The school's approach to teaching students with SEND involves understanding individual needs and leveraging the strong relationships between staff and children. This strategy was recognized as being instrumental in the success of the school's mission. Additionally, the governors and trustees of the Wise Academies trust, of which North View Academy is a part, received praise for their supportive roles in the school's achievements.

The Headteacher of North View Academy, Gary Mellefont, expressed his pride in the school's performance and the Ofsted recognition. He emphasized the hard work of the staff and the positive impact it has had on the children, demonstrating a strong commitment to the continued success of the Academy.