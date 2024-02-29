North Tyneside Council Urges Public to Stop Harassing Seals at Whitley Bay

Following troubling reports of wildlife harassment, North Tyneside Council has issued a firm plea to the public, urging them to cease the mistreatment of seals along Whitley Bay's coastline. Incidents of individuals throwing stones at seals, allowing dogs to attack them, and crowding around these marine animals for photographs have sparked concern among local authorities and wildlife conservationists.

Advertisment

Urgent Appeal for Wildlife Respect

The call to action comes in the wake of a distressing event on Sunday at Brierdene, where a seal was reportedly pelted with stones and besieged by photo-seeking bystanders. Darren Martin, representing the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), highlighted that although the seal escaped physical injury, the persistent harassment could deter seals from the area, impacting their natural behavior and habitat use. The council's message, "Please pack it in," reflects a growing frustration with these harmful interactions, emphasizing the need for greater public awareness and responsibility towards marine life.

Consequences of Human Intervention

Advertisment

Since October of the previous year, Martin has responded to numerous calls involving public harassment of seals, including between six to twelve reports of dog attacks stretching from Cambois to Seaham. These encounters not only pose a direct threat to the seals, often resulting in severe injuries that require veterinary care but also violate legal protections in place for these animals. Martin's advice to the public includes maintaining a respectful distance, refraining from touching seals, and ensuring dogs are kept on a leash to prevent any potential harm.

Addressing the Broader Issue of Marine Pollution

The incidents at Whitley Bay are symptomatic of a broader issue concerning human impact on marine ecosystems. Environmental biology research underscores the significance of preserving biodiversity and the vital role of marine life in maintaining healthy oceanic ecosystems. Furthermore, the threat of plastic pollution to marine wildlife accentuates the urgency of adopting sustainable practices to mitigate human-induced harm to the oceans. Through education and advocacy, there is hope for fostering a more harmonious coexistence with our planet's marine inhabitants.

The plea from North Tyneside Council resonates beyond the local community, serving as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and respect wildlife. As society confronts the challenges of environmental degradation and biodiversity loss, the actions taken to safeguard vulnerable species like the seals at Whitley Bay are a step towards a more sustainable and empathetic relationship with the natural world.