en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

North Somerset Council Unanimously Approves Portishead Railway Line Revival

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
North Somerset Council Unanimously Approves Portishead Railway Line Revival

In a unanimous decision, North Somerset Council has propelled plans to revive the long-dormant Portishead railway line, which has been bereft of passenger transport since its closure six decades ago. On January 9, the council gave its blessing to leader Mike Bell, authorizing him to present a comprehensive business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) in the coming February.

Anticipated Green Light from DfT

If the DfT responds favourably to the project in May, as predicted by the council, construction could hit the ground running in August, with Network Rail steering the ship. The council is slated to reconvene in summer to approve the necessary funding. The resurrection of the railway is hailed as a game-changing project for North Somerset, promising superior connectivity and more eco-friendly transportation alternatives to the community. The projected train journey time between Portishead and Bristol is estimated at a mere 20-25 minutes.

Financial Support and Local Advocacy

With a budget of £152 million, the project has garnered financial backing from the West of England Combined Authority, the DfT, and North Somerset Council. The DfT has committed to shouldering any unexpected additional costs. Local residents have consistently championed the restoration of the railway link, deeming it an essential upgrade in light of the significant residential development in Portishead and the lack of corresponding enhancements to road infrastructure.

Cautious Optimism Surrounds the Project

While the project’s progression is met with optimism, some local councillors have voiced a cautious stance, mindful of the project’s history of delays. However, with the council’s unanimous approval and the broad support from various stakeholders, the Portishead railway line revival seems to be well on track.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
2 mins ago
Arlington County Updates: MLK Day Closures, Legal Battles, and Sports Triumphs
In a recent announcement, Arlington County revealed that various services and institutions will be observing closures on the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The list includes government offices, libraries, community centers, courts, and schools. However, certain services like parking meters will be exempt from the closure, and trash collection will continue as scheduled.
Arlington County Updates: MLK Day Closures, Legal Battles, and Sports Triumphs
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
12 mins ago
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
Powerful Storm Results in Over 2,000 Flight Cancellations Across U.S.
39 mins ago
Powerful Storm Results in Over 2,000 Flight Cancellations Across U.S.
Tanzania Ports Authority Urged to Boost Trade Facilitation for Economic Growth
4 mins ago
Tanzania Ports Authority Urged to Boost Trade Facilitation for Economic Growth
Ural Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Uzbekistan, Bolstering Economic and Cultural Ties
11 mins ago
Ural Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Uzbekistan, Bolstering Economic and Cultural Ties
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates First EMU Train Service in Navi Mumbai
11 mins ago
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates First EMU Train Service in Navi Mumbai
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
11 seconds
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
31 seconds
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
50 seconds
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup
1 min
Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
1 min
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
1 min
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor
1 min
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor
Durham Women's FC Braces for Landmark Women's FA Cup Match Against Manchester City
1 min
Durham Women's FC Braces for Landmark Women's FA Cup Match Against Manchester City
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
3 mins
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
52 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app