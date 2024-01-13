North Somerset Council Unanimously Approves Portishead Railway Line Revival

In a unanimous decision, North Somerset Council has propelled plans to revive the long-dormant Portishead railway line, which has been bereft of passenger transport since its closure six decades ago. On January 9, the council gave its blessing to leader Mike Bell, authorizing him to present a comprehensive business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) in the coming February.

Anticipated Green Light from DfT

If the DfT responds favourably to the project in May, as predicted by the council, construction could hit the ground running in August, with Network Rail steering the ship. The council is slated to reconvene in summer to approve the necessary funding. The resurrection of the railway is hailed as a game-changing project for North Somerset, promising superior connectivity and more eco-friendly transportation alternatives to the community. The projected train journey time between Portishead and Bristol is estimated at a mere 20-25 minutes.

Financial Support and Local Advocacy

With a budget of £152 million, the project has garnered financial backing from the West of England Combined Authority, the DfT, and North Somerset Council. The DfT has committed to shouldering any unexpected additional costs. Local residents have consistently championed the restoration of the railway link, deeming it an essential upgrade in light of the significant residential development in Portishead and the lack of corresponding enhancements to road infrastructure.

Cautious Optimism Surrounds the Project

While the project’s progression is met with optimism, some local councillors have voiced a cautious stance, mindful of the project’s history of delays. However, with the council’s unanimous approval and the broad support from various stakeholders, the Portishead railway line revival seems to be well on track.